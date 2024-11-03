Dallas Cowboys QB depth chart: How much time will Dak Prescott miss and more
By Mark Powell
As if the Cowboys Sunday in Atlanta wasn't bad enough already, Dallas received even more rough news when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury. Prescott is expected to miss the rest of the game, and it's unclear when he'll return to practice.
It should be noted that Prescott exited the game when Dallas was down by several scores in the second half. The Cowboys, rightly, did not force Dak back into action with the game in hand. The Falcons won their matchup against Dallas, and are now 6-3 on the season. Dallas, meanwhile, faces a different predicament, as they are 3-5 on the season and – at this point – playing for an NFC Wild Card spot.
How much time will Dak Prescott miss for the Cowboys?
Injuries happen, and even Prescott isn't immune to that. The issue in this case is that the Cowboys are 3-5, and face the Philadelphia Eagles next week. Ideally, Prescott will be back for that game, and perhaps that is why Dallas has been cautious with him on Sunday. Prescott has a career passer rating of over 100 against Philadelphia, along with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Dak's regular-season numbers against most teams are impressive, and he's played the Eagles A LOT.
Cowboys QB depth chart: What happens if Dak Prescott is out?
If Prescott is forced to miss time, the Cowboys will likely roll with Cooper Rush, who entered the game on Sunday against Atlanta. Rush has experience replacing Prescott in the past, and knows the Dallas system inside and out. Whether he is talented enough to defeat Nick Sirianni's Eagles is a different question entirely, and I would lean hard no.
Position
Player
QB1
Dak Prescott
QB2
Cooper Rush
QB3
Trey Lance
Rush has made one start against the Eagles, and that was in 2022. In that game, Rush completed under 50 percent of his passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. He threw the ball 38 times.
The good news is the game is at AT&T Stadium, but if Dallas is to win without Prescott – whose fate is still up in the air as of this writing – they'll need to rely on their league-worst rushing attack. We wish them the best.