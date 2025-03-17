Dallas Cowboys rumors and news: Stefon Diggs, locker room dynamics and more

After a week's worth of free agency acquisitions and buzz, the Dallas Cowboys haven’t exactly quenched their fan base's thirst. With a mix of contentious locker room dynamics, fan pressure, and free agency whispers, the most feverish part of free agency has been kind of bland in Big D. They’ve yet to make any signings that move the needle.

However, that could change. Is it possible the Cowboys could be interested in the brother of a current defensive star? We’ll get into that and a former Cowboy who has a lot to say about the Micah Parsons-Demarcus Lawrence and placed the blame on a third party. We'll deep dive into that and more.

Could Stefon Diggs be headed for Dallas?

For years, Stefon and Trevon Diggs have been at the center of Cowboys fans' wish lists. The brothers joining forces in Big D has gained traction after a social media post of Diggs working out, running routes and catching passes from new Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith.

While there are other implications in that post, rumors are that the Cowboys could be interested in the free agent as Diggs recovers from a torn ACL. After all, adding Diggs to the receiving corps alongside CeeDee Lamb could give Dak Prescott the tools for a high-powered offense.

GENO SMITH THROWING TO STEFON DIGGS.



👀



Diggs has had an extremely quick recovery from his torn ACL — could we see Diggs and Smith together in Las Vegas…

pic.twitter.com/fU4DGTPX9r — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 16, 2025

For the Cowboys, who already face skepticism over their roster construction, signing Diggs could also serve as a great PR move. But it all comes down to money, as in most of these situations. With Diggs coming off such a serious injury, that could lower his asking price which would likely intrigue Jerry Jones.

At his best, Diggs is a game-changer. But his contract expectations might price out Dallas. Previous estimates (by Pro Football Focus) suggested he could command a one-year deal worth upwards of $16 million, though his market value has potentially dipped after a quiet 2024 campaign where he played in just eight games.

With Jones historically cautious when it comes to shelling out for wide receivers, this might require creativity. Might Jones be willing to gamble on a short-term, incentive-laden contract? And what would that mean for other roster priorities? It's a balancing act Dallas often struggles with and Diggs’ signing might not align with Jones’ fiscal philosophy. Meaning, Jones prefers signing free agents who come cheap. Just look at what he’s done thus far this offseason.

Speaking of Jones’ history, he’s infamous for not giving fans what they want. Remember the outcry for splashy moves last offseason? Jones doubled down on his “trust-the-process” approach, selectively aggressive but never impulsive. The optics of Jones ignoring the wishes of Cowboys Nation again would be yet another hit to Jerry’s reputation. The timing, the talent, the family connection. Everything seems to align so Jones just needs to get on the same page and make it happen.

Chris Canty’s commentary on locker room dynamics

ESPN analyst Chris Canty added fuel to the recent Cowboys offseason drama with his recent critique. The former Cowboys defensive lineman didn’t hold back, calling out Jerry Jones for prioritizing branding over building a winning roster. Combine that with the lingering tension between Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, and internal dynamics have become a focal point for analysts.

"I had to leave the Dallas Cowboys to win my damn championship and the team that beat the best Cowboys team that I was a part of in 2007 was the New York Giants," Canty said. "There was no reason from a talent standpoint that the Giants should've beaten the 2007 Dallas Cowboys, who had 13 Pro Bowlers. But they did on their way to winning Super Bowl 42."

"I had to leave the Dallas Cowboys to win my damn championship." 😅 @chriscanty99 on why he sides with DeMarcus Lawrence following his recent comments about Micah Parsons 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xc5lVTtSce — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 14, 2025

Canty’s remarks on ESPN had to have struck a chord. Pointing out that Dallas often has talent but lacks cohesion underscores what many have argued for years. While the Cowboys can scout and develop stars, building a “team-first” culture remains elusive. This should be a wake-up call for the franchise but it’ll likely end up as another bout of criticism the Jones family shrugs off.

Parsons has undeniably become the face of the Cowboys’ defense, but his recent feud with Lawrence left some eyebrows raised. Whether it’s about leadership battles or harmless banter, these dynamics matter. If the Cowboys plan on winning games, no less championships, they need their stars pulling in the same direction.

"And the reality is, Jerry Jones still hasn't figured out that the best players don't always make the best team, but the best team always wins," Canty explained. "The Dallas Cowboys haven't had trouble finding talented players, but they haven't figured out how to build a football team, and that's where things are right now."