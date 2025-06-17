Dallas Goedert and the Eagles got more revenge on Chiefs than they wanted

It took 728 days, but Dallas Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles finally avenged their crushing Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran tight end spoke with Sterling Holmes on behalf of Amgen about it during a recent appearance on FanSided's Stacking the Box podcast.

Holmes asked Goedert if beating the team that derailed Philadelphia's 2022 championship aspirations to claim the title in 2024 made victory even sweeter. And by the sound of the latter's response, it admittedly did. The Eagles sat tight in hopes they'd get another crack at the Chiefs, and it was well worth the wait.

However, Goedert ostensibly believes the Eagles blowing out Kansas City on football's grandest stage wasn't enough. He feels that the contest got out of hand so quickly that Philly wasn't able to inflict a proper punishment.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert feels Chiefs didn't get comeuppance in Super Bowl LIX due to blowout

" ... I think all of us were secretly hoping that [the Chiefs] make it as well," Goedert said about wanting to draw Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX. "And when the starters got pulled, when Jalen [Hurts] got pulled, we're all a little bit disappointed."

Disappointed? After staking your claim in NFL history in record-setting fashion and comfortably securing the Lombardi Trophy? How is that even possible?

Goedert and the Eagles seemingly weren't satisfied by embarrassing the Chiefs. Of course, they were elated to snatch the crown from the two-time defending champs, regardless of how it happened. Nonetheless, Philly wanted to pulverize Kansas City and exact retribution to the fullest extent, but didn't get to because of their early onslaught.

" ... that loss in '22 hurt so bad for all of us," Goedert stated. "Just to have that opportunity ... you're never sure when you lose that first one if you'll make it back. ... we weren't gonna let another one slip through our hands."

To Goedert's point, the Eagles definitively capitalized on their shot at redemption. They left no doubt in a triumphant 40-22 win over the Chiefs, dominating in all three facets of the game (offense, defense and special teams). It was a wire-to-wire rout that saw Philadelphia jump out to a 24-0 first-half lead before chewing the clock for much of the second.

While Goedert and the Eagles wanted to inflict more pain on the Chiefs, they could get another shot as soon as 2026. Philly is the favorite to come out of the NFC, and Kansas City is among the shortlist of AFC powerhouses. In other words, we might be on a collision course for a decisive trilogy showdown.

