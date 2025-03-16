Dallas is entering uncharted territory with how decimated its roster is

The Dallas Mavericks injury bug continues to worsen. With Dante Exum now out, along with a majority of the roster, the Mavericks have had to try and fill the gaps with players on two-way contracts, where only so many games of eligibility are allowed.

The Mavericks had Kessler Edwards with three NBA games left, Kai Jones with 11 NBA games left, and Brandon Williams has six NBA games left. They are unable to sign a player to stay under the second apron until April 10, just days before the end of the regular season.

By my counts (including tonight's game):



The Mavericks have 14 games left.



Kessler Edwards: 3 NBA games of eligibility left

Kai Jones: 11 NBA games of eligibility left

Brandon Williams: 6 NBA games of eligibility



Mavs do not have enough room to sign a player under their first… — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 15, 2025

Karma has struck the Mavs in a fashion very few teams have had to deal with in recent memory. In a game against the Houston Rockets this week, Dallas had seven healthy players available. The second apron rules of the salary cap have dug them into a deeper hole.

How has the second apron changed NBA roster requirements?

The introduction of the second apron is changing how front offices operate. If teams pass the second apron, they pay addition luxury-tax penalties in addition to more restrictions on trade and the potential freezing of draft picks.

The NBA did this to prevent teams from spending money beyond all reason, and to specifically target those who treated the luxury tax like little more than a speed bump. The result has caused more parity around the league and some interesting business decisions from players and teams; for example, Jalen Brunson left millions of dollars on the table to help with the New York Knicks maintain flexibility this offseason.

Normally, that parity is a good thing, allowing more teams to have a realistic chance to win a title and improving the product overall. But there have also been side effects, ones the Dallas Mavericks are finding out right now.

The injuries for the Mavericks have been piling up ever since the baffling decision to trade Luka Doncic, from Anthony Davis to Kyrie Irving and on down the line. It's become a vicious cycle, as depth has been impacted causing Dallas to lean more on the healthy players it does have — putting those players at greater risk of injury.

And now, they can't sign another player due to apron restrictions. Neither the NBA nor NBPA foresaw a team being this decimated, to where they may not be able to dress the proper number of players. The rule has served its purpose in making the league more competitive, but in dire situations such as the Mavericks, there should be exceptions. A team shouldn't be at risk of clearing the second apron, not because they want to but because they need to.