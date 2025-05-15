The Dallas Wings made a tremendous pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft when they selected UConn guard Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick. Bueckers was the obvious choice, though, and any team in the WNBA would have made the same one.

Wings general manager Curt Miller, however, showed off his drafting prowess with another pick. Equipped with picks No. 12, 14, 27 and 31, Miller found two more rosterable players, including one in the third round. JJ Quinerly was the No. 27 overall pick, a guard selected out of West Virginia. While some were concerned about her size or playing style, she officially made Dallas' final roster.

Dallas Wings final roster shows team might have found WNBA Draft steal

Several other WNBA teams had to cut players that they selected in the first or early second round, but the Wings were able to sneak a third-rounder onto the roster. This is easily the steal of the draft, and Quinerly may play an immediate role for Dallas.

No. 12 overall pick Aziaha James also made the roster, which means that three of the Wings' five draft picks are on the team on opening night.

Unfortunately, Dallas had to part ways with No. 14 pick Madison Scott from Ole Miss and No. 31 pick Aaronette Vonleh from Baylor to make room for the other young players.

Quinerly made the most of her two preseason contests, scoring 16 points against the Las Vegas Aces on 7-of-10 shooting. She did all of that in just 13 minutes while also contributing two assists, two rebounds and two steals.

She had another solid performance against the Toyota Antelopes, playing 16 minutes and recording four rebounds, three assists, three rebounds and a steal.

It may take some time for Quinerly to work her way into the rotation with a strong crew of guards on the Wings' roster. However, she has already accomplished more than most third-round picks and she is the steal of the 2025 Draft.