Dalton Knecht may have already played his final game as a Laker

After losing in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the L.A. Lakers are going back to the drawing board and likely set to make some personal changes. Considering Dalton Knecht, the team's recent draft pick was included in a failed trade at the deadline, it seems likely he could be shopped again.

Knecht, who averaged 9.1 points on 46 percent shooting from the floor and 2 rebounds, was set to be traded in a deadline deal with the Hornets for Mark Williams. The deal was voided by the Lakers after Williams failed his physical. Despite the middling stats, it's clear that the wing has potential as a starter around the league.

He was widely hailed as a steal when the Lakers nabbed him at No. 17 in the draft, and Lakers fans were singing his praises after a nine-game stretch in November and December when he averaged 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. That stretch included a 37-point performance where he hit nine 3-pointers in a win against the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers will likely focus on upgrading their big man spot this offseason after trading superstar Anthony Davis in a package for Luka Dončić. While the trade was likely a good move for the franchise (as the squad was going nowhere fast with two aging stars), it's clear after their loss to Minnesota they need a big man to excel.

Additionally, a defensive big man will make up for the defensive shortcomings of Dončić.

Lakers will likely trade Dalton Knecht for veteran presence in the paint

With the offseason far from starting, it's unclear who Los Angeles will trade for, but the franchise likely needs to make a move for a two-way big man if they want to contend and keep Dončić in town long-term. Stars will be out of reach for them, but a package built around Knecht, a future first and the contracts of Jarred Vanderbilt or Gabe Vincent should get them a decent piece.

Coming into this season, the Lakers seem destined for a first round exit and a murky future once James eventually retired from the league. Although the franchise still had the same end result, the squad has a possible bright future with Dončić as the team's cornerstone. But that might mean turning Knecht into someone who can defend the paint and finish Luka's lobs.