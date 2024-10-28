Dalvin Cook was not the answer Cowboys had envisioned to save rushing offense
On Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium, Mike McCarthy’s club once again fell short against the San Francisco 49ers. The 30-24 loss saw the Dallas’ defense surrender 469 total yards. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 243 yards, and served up just as many touchdown passes as interceptions (2).
Unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys (off a bye), the team’s most consistent issue this season once again stood out. While the Niners were amassing 223 yards rushing on 36 attempts, McCarthy’s club was limited to 56 yards on the ground on a mere 19 attempts.
The team added a four-time Pro Bowl running back this offseason, and he saw his first action with the team on Sunday night. Still, the Cowboys’ rushing attack just didn’t cook.
Cowboys RB Dalvin Cook was a non-factor vs. the 49ers
In seven games this season, Dallas has been limited to fewer than 100 yards on the ground five times. Their biggest output this season was a mere 109 yards in the Sunday night win at Pittsburgh in Week 5. The Cowboys have totaled the fewest rushing attempts (152) and fewest rushing yards in the league (74.1 average).
Rico Dowdle was the team’s leading runner this season with 246 yards. Veteran Dalvin Cook, signed by the team this offseason, was elevated from the practice squad for this game. He finished the evening with six carries for 12 yards, to go along with one catch for 10 yards.
A year ago, the Cowboys parted ways with Ezekiel Elliott, and he spent 2023 with the Patriots. He’s back with Dallas and finished with 10 carries for 34 yards and one score vs. the 49ers. In seven games in 2024, McCarthy’s club has totaled just 519 yards on the ground and rushed for three touchdowns.
This offseason, Tony Pollard left Dallas for the Tennessee Titans, inking a three-year deal. In seven outings this year, he’s rushed for 494 yards and three scores.
Food for thought as the Cowboys slip further and further down the NFC East standings. It's not too late for Dallas, as the NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5, but they better act fast.