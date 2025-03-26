Damian Lillard out indefinitely with blood clots and the Bucks' season is in jeopardy

NBA Insider Shams of ESPN reported yesterday evening that Bucks guard Damian Lillard sustained a deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right calf, which has ruled him out indefinitely.

According to the team, Lillard is on a blood-thinning medication, which will stabilize the clot. He's been on blood thinners for a sustained period of time and has continued to have meetings with specialists, according to Shams.

This is now the second time a superstar player has been shut down for the season due to blood clots. San Antonio shut down their second-year center Victor Wembanyama, who sustained the same injury in his right shoulder back in February.

What have the Bucks said about Damian Lillard's injury?

Bucks general manager Jon Horst released a statement yesterday on the news about Lillard's injury.

"Damian's health is our No. 1 priority," Horst said. "We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery."

Lillard gave reporter Chris Haynes a brief statement and update on his injury.

“It’s unfortunate that something outside of my control would come up," Lillard said, "Along with the Bucks’ medical staff, our priorities are to protect my health and safety. As much as I love basketball, I need to be there for my kids and my family. I’m grateful the Bucks acted quickly on this. They’ve been supportive and proactive throughout this process. I look forward to moving past this and continuing my career.”

How Damian Lillard's injury affects the Bucks

The timing of the injury couldn't have come at a worse time, as the Bucks are currently the fifth seed in the East in the thick of a tight Eastern Conference Playoff race. Milwaukee has a record of 40-31; they've won just four of their last 10 contests and are just two games back of the Pacers for the fourth seed in the East.

Milwaukee seemingly can't catch a break, as this is now the second consecutive season they're dealing with a major injury as we approach the playoffs. Last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out their first-round series loss to the Indiana Pacers because of a calf injury, and Lillard played only four of the six games.

Lillard earned his ninth All-Star Game selection, and he was ranked 10th in the NBA in assists (7.1) and 11th in scoring (24.9) this season. The Bucks have struggled mightily this season versus the top teams in the East — they're 0-4 versus the Cavs, 0-3 versus the Celtics, and 0-2 versus the Knicks.

The road will not be getting any easier for Milwaukee, as the very reality of going into the playoffs without one of their two superstars for the second straight season is a very real possibility.