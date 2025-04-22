Is Damian Lillard playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks vs. Pacers, Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially listed guard Damian Lillard as QUESTIONABLE for Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers. The nine-time All-Star had previously missed 15 straight games after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his calf — an issue that initially sidelined him indefinitely.

Lillard’s potential return tonight is massive — for both the Bucks and his own story. Most NBA players diagnosed with DVT are typically ruled out for the remainder of the season, as seen in recent cases with Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Ingram, and Ausar Thompson. With Bobby Portis serving a 25-game suspension, Milwaukee has been scrambling for scoring help beyond Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After just three weeks away from basketball activities, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Lillard had made a full recovery and had been taken off blood-thinning medication. The news stunned many in the medical world — recoveries from DVT usually span months, not weeks, and rarely come with such a rapid turnaround.

Damian Lillard could make a huge difference for the Bucks

If Lillard does return, the Bucks will regain a key contributor who averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists during the regular season. They desperately need it. In their 117–98 blowout loss to Indiana in Game 1, Antetokounmpo posted 36 points and 12 rebounds — but got little help. Starters Kyle Kuzma and Taurean Prince both went scoreless, while Ryan Rollins managed just four points, putting the entire offensive load on Giannis’ shoulders.

There were some bright spots off the bench: Kevin Porter Jr., AJ Green, and Gary Trent Jr. each scored at least 12 points. But the game was largely out of reach by the fourth quarter. The Pacers controlled the pace early and never let up.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Tyrese Haliburton struggled from the field (3-of-13) but still tallied 12 assists, consistently setting up teammates for clean looks. None of the Pacers’ starters logged more than 35 minutes, a sign of how efficiently they put the game away.

Milwaukee doesn’t just need to win Game 2 — they need to show fans there’s still something worth fighting for. In their last eight Game 2s in the opening round, the Bucks are just 4–4, including a loss to the Pacers last year. Lillard isn’t just another scoring option. He’s the Bucks’ hope of staying alive — and relevant — in this postseason.