Dan Campbell’s family Christmas sweaters are going for it in funniest possible way
Whether you're a fan of the Detroit Lions or not, it's hard to not love head coach Dan Campbell. If there was an award for relentlessly being yourself, he'd be the annual frontrunner in the NFL. He's going to be uber-aggressive, which fits right back to his early time with the Lions when he was talking about biting kneecaps and fighting.
His aggressiveness has been so abundant amid the Lions success that it's essentially become a meme. The best part about that — and another reason why the head coach in the Motor City is so intensely likable — is that he's unapologetic about it. It's what has built up Detroit from being a doormat in the NFL to the potential frontrunner in the NFC this season.
And if you want to know just how unapologetic Campbell is, then just take a look at the Campbell family Christmas sweaters that the Lions head coach, his wife (Holly), and their two children were wearing on Dec. 25 to celebrate the holidays, which Holly shared on her Instagram.
There's a non-zero chance that Dan Campbell has the phrase on those sweaters tattooed somewhere on his person.
Dan Campbell family Christmas sweater: 'I have big beautiful balls'
I'm going to be honest, that's not a phrase that I ever expected to be typing on Christmas Day with any kind of seriousness and especially in relation to an NFL head coach of a team with one of the best records in the league. Welcome to Dan Campbell's world that we're all just living in.
But once again, the fact that the Lions head coach is fully aware of how he and his ballsy decisions are perceived by fans only makes it better. He's not up there or on Instagram or wherever getting defensive about what he's doing. This stems from an incessant and persistent belief in himself and his team.
It's wild that a Christmas sweater is another sign of how deeply Campbell believes in his process, but here we are. Although, it definitely does seem like Dan and Holly are much prouder of the bit than their kids, who would probably prefer if this wasn't the Campbell family "Christmas card" base don their reactions in the photo.