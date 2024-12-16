Dan Campbell has to finally learn from his Lions mistakes before any Super Bowl run
By Scott Rogust
The late afternoon slate of NFL action this past Sunday featured a potential Super Bowl preview, as the 12-1 Detroit Lions faced off against the 10-3 Buffalo Bills. For the Lions, they witnessed two starters on defense leave due to injury. That wasn't great, considering they were facing off against NFL MVP favorite Josh Allen, who picked them apart in a 48-42 win.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell is known for his willingness to go for the gamble and call a risky play to put his team at an advantage. That's how much confidence he has in his team. However, one call in Week 15 was under a ton of scrutiny.
With the Lions trailing 38-28 early in the fourth quarter, Campbell called for an onside kick. That decision backfired easily, as Mack Hollins leaped in the air to grab the football, and return it to Detroit's five-yard line. The Bills immediately scored a touchdown on a five-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Ray Davis on the ensuing play.
After the game, Campbell was asked about going for an onside kick, and admitted that it was a decision he regrets.
"Obviously, now sitting here in hindsight, after them taking it down to the (five)-yard line, yeah, I wish I wouldn't have done that," Campbell said, h/t Nolan Biachi of the The Detroit News. "But it is what it is."
Dan Campbell's onside kick call in Bills matchup highlights risk ahead of planned Super Bowl run
Campbell has become a fan favorite in the NFL since his introductory press conference about biting the opponent's kneecaps. It has only grown due to the team's rise from the basement of the NFC standings into playoff contention. And Campbell's propensity to go for it on fourth downs.
But that has gone on to haunt Campbell. Look no further than last season's NFC Championship Game. At halftime, the Lions had a commanding 24-7 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. they were just two quarters away from reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. But on their first drive of the second half, Campbell opted to go for it on fourth-and-two, and Jared Goff's pass to Josh Reynolds fell incomplete. Five plays later, the 49ers scored a touchdown to pull within 24-17.
From there? A fumble by the Lions on an ensuing drive, allowed the 49ers to tie the game five plays later. Then, down 27-24 midway through the fourth quarter, Campbell opted to go for it on fourth and three, and Goff's pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown fell short. Seven plays later, the 49ers increased their lead to 34-24 on a three-yard touchdown run by Elijah Mitchell.
Look, we have seen Campbell's gambles pay off. Look no further than in their Week 14 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, in which he called for a run up the middle with David Montgomery on fourth and one. Goff stumbled when running back, but still completed the handoff for Montgomery, who picked up seven yards. That allowed for more favorable kicking position for Jake Bates, who kicked the game-winning field goal. In that game, the Lions went four-for-five on fourth down plays.
When you go for it on fourth downs or make risky calls, and it pays off, the head coach looks like the smartest person in the stadium. Campbell has shown he can make those tough decisions, because he has trust in his players. But the onside kick decision was one of his more perplexing play calls of his tenure in Detroit. If he wants to take the Lions to the Super Bowl, he will have to be more cognizant of the type of plays he calls.