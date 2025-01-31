Dan Campbell hires former college head coach to Lions' offensive staff
By Scott Rogust
It's not often that a team loses their offensive and defensive coordinators for head coaching opportunities. But that's what the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell is dealing with, as Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn were hired as the head coaches for the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, respectively. Both of those coaches brought in various members of the Lions coaching staff to join them in their new destinations.
Johnson hired J.T. Barrett as quarterbacks coach and Antwaan Randle-El as wide receivers coach, while Glenn brought along Steve Heiden as offensive line coach. One name that could be on the way out is passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who has been linked heavily as a candidate for the Jets' new offensive coordinator position under Glenn. Well, the Lions may have signaled that Engstrand is on his way out, as they brought in a new passing game coordinator, and it's a name that college football fans know well.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Lions and former Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw agreed to terms on a multi-year deal to become the team's new passing game coordinator. This will be the first time Shaw will be on an NFL coaching staff since he was a wide receivers coach for the Baltimore Ravens in 2005.
Lions hire former Stanford head coach David Shaw as new passing game coordinator
Shaw notably took over as the Stanford head coach back in 2011 and held onto the position for 12 years. He led the team to winning campaigns and bowl game appearances in each of his first eight seasons, including a pair of Rose Bowl and Sun Bowl wins each.
At the end of the 2022 season, Shaw resigned as head coach, leaving the program with a 96-54 overall record, a 5-3 bowl game record, and three Pac-12 titles.
Shaw was a candidate for various NFL head coaching positions over the years. His most recent interviews were with the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, and the Bears and New Orleans Saints in 2025.
Shaw now joins the Lions to help with their passing game, after spending 2024 with the Denver Broncos as a senior personnel executive. Notably, Shaw has worked with new Lions offensive coordinator John Morton, who was the pass game coordinator for the Broncos for the past two seasons. Not only did they work together in Denver, but they were also part of the then-Oakland Raiders' offensive coaching staff under head coach Jon Gruden.
This will be the first time that Shaw has coached in the NFL in over 20 years. Given the success Campbell has had assembling his coaching staff since 2021, Lions fans are going to trust his judgment.