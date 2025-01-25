Dan Campbell hits home run with internal candidate replacing Aaron Glenn as Lions DC
By Kinnu Singh
The Detroit Lions finished the 2024 season with a 15-2 record and the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Understandably, that success prompted teams with coaching vacancies to take heavy interest in Detroit’s assistant coaches.
Detroit has lost five assistant coaches to other teams since their early playoff exit. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson became head coach of the Chicago Bears, and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn took the same position with the New York Jets. Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett joined Johnson in Chicago, while defensive line coach Terrell Williams became the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell will have to restock his depleted coaching staff after the brain drain. On Saturday, Detroit took their first significant step toward building a new staff.
Lions found their next up-and-coming defensive coordinator
The Lions promoted linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to the team’s defensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Sheppard, a former player, was selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played for five different teams during his eight-year career, and he crossed paths with Campbell during his time with the Miami Dolphins in 2014-15. Campbell served as the Dolphins tight ends coach and interim head coach during that span.
Sheppard spent the last season of his playing career with the Lions in 2018, and the 37-year-old joined Campbell’s coaching staff as an outside linebackers coach in 2021.
Most importantly, the hiring will allow the Lions to have continuity with their defensive scheme. Sheppard should already have in-depth familiarity with the team’s defensive philosophies and players. Glenn previously said that he was mentoring the former player to become a defensive coordinator, per The Detroit Free Press.
Sheppard was asked in December if he felt prepared to run a defensive unit, and he expressed confidence in his ability.
"Yes. I would be lying to you saying no,” Sheppard said, via Sports Illustrated. “Absolutely, and that’s what happens here. It’s not just the players within in the building, but it’s the coaches as well. I’m very appreciative of the way Dan, [general manager] Brad [Holmes] and [Glenn] have structured this thing to put you in leadership roles within your own right, within your room. As many times as [Glenn] allows me to speak in front of the entire defense, they don’t have to do those things. I have friends that coach in other buildings, and I know they are not afforded those opportunities, so I don’t take them lightly.”
Detroit’s defense should be vastly improved next season, when the team sees a slew of injured stars return to action.