Dan Campbell sounds dead-set on Lions avoiding ‘circus’ and Vikings-like fate
By Lior Lampert
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are no strangers to adversity. But the NFC North champions a resilient group. If you knock them down nine times, they get up 10.
Detroit's ability to bounce back even stronger after getting punched in the mouth is a testament to Campbell's leadership as the head coach. The Lions are a battle-tested bunch that handles their business regardless of the outside noise. And with the Washington Commanders coming to town for a Divisional Round clash, the task remains the same, no matter the circumstances: Win.
Addressing the media on Monday, Campbell made the message abundantly clear. After seeing how Detroit's division foes fared on Wild Card Weekend, he's urging his players to keep working and not get distracted. The Lions are in the thick of it, and it's time to put up or shut up.
"We're in the middle of the circus, and now it's time to perform," Campbell told reporters (h/t SB Nation's Pride of Detroit).
The Minnesota Vikings entered their first-round playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams as 2.5-point betting favorites (per FanDuel Sportsbook), though they ultimately fell short. The latter pulled off the upset, and in a convincing fashion too. With that in mind, Campbell knows the Lions can't play with their food, especially at this time of year.
Considering what the Rams have been experiencing off the gridiron amid the California wildfires, the odds were stacked against them even further, but they prevailed. Los Angeles had every reason to take their eye off the ball. Instead, they used it as motivation, fueling their 27-9 victory over the Vikings.
Like the Vikings were versus the Rams, the Lions are widely expected to beat the Commanders. However, Detroit's a two-score favorite at home. Meanwhile, Minnesota wasn't even given a field-goal cushion on a neutral site.
With that in mind, it's easy for the Lions to get ahead of themselves and count their chickens before they hatch. No one's giving the Commanders a legitimate shot, making overlooking them effortless. Nonetheless, Campbell is speaking from experience, knowing Detroit was once in Washington's shoes and must come prepared for a battle. Few things are more dangerous than a desperate team with nothing to lose.