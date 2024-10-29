Dan Campbell fuels Lions trade rumors with this surprisingly candid press conference
By John Buhler
Through the first eight weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the Detroit Lions are the unquestioned best team in the NFC. Detroit is 6-1 with a crucial head-to-head victory over the rival Minnesota Vikings. Their only loss so far this year was the 4-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in one of their three competitive balance games. Detroit just goes out and crushes people, man, just like the good lord intended...
However, last year's NFC Championship Game mental meltdown is still fresh in the minds of many who cover the sport. Dan Campbell's refusal to kick field goals and punt in obvious situations allowed for the San Francisco 49ers to come back and eventually overtake them in Santa Clara. Regardless, only one of them looks like a team that will win multiple playoff games this season. It is not even close.
During his Monday press conference, Campbell was asked if the Lions were in the midst of something imminent coming down the pipeline in terms of a trade. The deadline is only a week away in what will be a Fifth of November to remember for sure! Campbell seems to have full faith in his general manager Brad Holmes to make the right decision for his team. He does seem to be overly excited.
Take a look at a full-grown man hopping up and down like a kid, knowing that Christmas is coming!
Detroit needs to add a pass-rusher with Aidan Hutchinson being out for the rest of the 2024 season.
Dan Campbell's actions suggest a big Detroit Lions trade is coming, man
Regardless of if a trade could be or should be coming, Detroit is on top of the NFL world. Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are the only undefeated team left in football, I feel justified in picking the Lions to win this year's Super Bowl, probably over the Chiefs now. With Minnesota having fallen back to earth a bit, I have not seen a team be as truly dominant over the course of two months as Detroit has.
With how deep of a postseason run they had a year ago, I cannot say that we can use playoff inexperience as a way to cut holes in their sails. The Lions are going places; it just depends on who is going to meet them along the way. Yes, I would argue that amplify the pass rush should be Holmes' No. 1 priority at the trade deadline. This is because all can see what is coming down the pipeline...
We cannot reasonably expect for both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to be back as Detroit's two star coordinators for yet another season. Both men were finalists for head-coaching positions last year. Johnson may be the more coveted coaching commodity because he favors the offensive side of the ball. I would argue that Glenn has the potential to change the temperature of an entire locker room.
It is why Holmes needs to get Campbell the right pieces so that Detroit can win the Super Bowl now.