Dan Campbell should try to talk Aaron Glenn out of likely head coach job
By Lior Lampert
Even after the Washington Commanders' 45-point explosion in the Divisional Round, Aaron Glenn remains a hot commodity in the 2025 hiring cycle. The Detroit Lions defensive coordinator still has multiple suitors, with one mind-boggling option ostensibly emerging as the leader in the clubhouse for his services.
Per FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, Glenn is "very interested" in the New York Jets head coaching vacancy. And according to the renowned NFL insider, the feeling seems mutual.
The Jets are "'highly intrigued' by Glenn’s dynamic leadership style and creative defensive mind," and reasonably so. The 52-year-old is a respected football mind with a strong personality, enabling him to command a locker room. But does he legitimately want to inherit a dumpster fire of an organization currently in shambles for his first chance at running the show?
Of course, Glenn's ties to the Jets are worth noting. They selected him No. 12 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft, and he enjoyed a successful eight-year tenure with Gang Green, including two Pro Bowl nods. Nonetheless, his connections to the franchise could be an Achilles heel, which Lions sideline general Dan Campbell may want to advise him on.
Glenn's fond memories with the Jets might be clouding his judgment. A lot has changed since he last played for the Jets in 2001. They've been a laughingstock for much of this millennium, demonstrated by their boasting the longest active playoff drought in American sports history. With that in mind, the highly sought-after coach would assume a restless fan base with pressure to succeed immediately in a big-market city. What about that sounds appealing?
New York will chew you up and spit you out if you don't embrace the challenge. Whoever the Jets hire, whether Glenn or someone else, will be accepting a thankless job. Look at what happened to Robert Saleh before being relieved of his duties earlier this season -- he visibly lost his joy for the game.
Speaking from experience, Campbell should consider approaching Glenn and reminding him his inaugural coaching opportunity could be the last.