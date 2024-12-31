Dan Campbell's decision to play starters in second half of MNF is exactly why Detroit are Super Bowl contenders
Dan Campbell just might be crazy. The Detroit Lions have had the worst injury luck of any NFL team this season, and it’s not even close. That didn't stop him from playing his starters all game on MNF against the 49ers — and you know what, it’s antics like this which make Campbell such a likable (and succesful) coach.
He said it after the Lions lost to Buffalo; he would do everything he could to win every game the rest of the way. And that included trotting his starters on the field against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Technically, the No. 1 seed for the NFC and the NFC North division title will come down to next week’s season finale between the Lions and the Minnesota Vikings.
“I’ll make this easy for everybody, that way all the critics can jump out and start attacking, that way you don’t have to debate them anymore,” Campbell said during a news conference ahead of Monday’s game. “We’re bringing everything we got.”
Campbell is going to control what he can control and that means playing every game like it’s a playoff game, and that's the kind of attitude that has turned Detroit into a Super Bowl contender.
Dan Campbell might be the craziest head coach in the NFL and it’s working
Campbell deviating from NFL norms in situations like Monday night is exactly why the Lions have had a complete culture shift since he took over the team in 2021. The Lions were the joke of the NFL before he was named the coach.
Now they’re a win away from being on top, a year after almost being the best team in the NFC a season ago. His aggressive nature to ditch punts and field goals in fourth and short situations is the new identity of the once-tragic Lions.
This aggression has brought a winning culture. So good for him for not changing his ways to conform to the NFL norm. It could have come at a cost, but didn't — no one got hurt on MNF.
The Lions have one of the most depleted lineups in the NFL this year — specifically the defensive side of the ball. Yet, they have just two losses. That’s a credit to their offense, for sure. But also a credit to the deep team they’ve built.
As cliche as it is, they have embodied the next-man-up mentality. And it’s probably why they’ve seamlessly rotated a new player into their defensive line and linebacker room seemingly every week.
It’s also why Dan Campbell wants to continue to be aggressive. He knows how important that first-round bye is. Not just because it’s an extra week of recovery, but an extra week to get some of the injured guys ready for the playoffs.
Campbell isn’t going to conform to anybody’s system except his own. He’s as unique of an NFL coach as it gets. You can’t really complain or argue with his philosophy — the Lions are 14-2. It’s working.