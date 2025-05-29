Dan Lanning's recruiting edge is slipping and rival fans are noticing

During his current tenure as head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning has built quite the reputation as a recruiting guru in Eugene. He's always been known as a high-energy guy with an ability to connect with top-tier talents, and as such, Lanning has consistently been able to secure top-10 recruiting classes in college football.

Combined with Oregon's state of the art facilities, fantastic game-day atmosphere and substantial Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunites, the Ducks have offered plenty to top high school talent for years. However, recent developments suggest that Lanning's recruiting edge may be slipping, and rival fans have been quick to point out the cracks in the armor.

Dan Lanning's stellar start in recruiting

Since his arrival in Eugene, Lanning has made the Ducks a top destination for elite college football prospects. His 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes ranked among the best in the nation, with standout commitments like five-star defensive end Elijah Rishing, as well as excellent utilization of the transfer portal.

Lanning's philosophy of building relationships and going after guys with a "chip on their shoulder" has really worked in his time with Oregon. He has even flipped some high-profile prospects himself, such as five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly from USC, flexing his muscle and sending a message that Oregon was a force to be reckoned with on the recruiting trail.

Recent recruiting setbacks for Oregon

Even with his past success, Lanning is facing challenges to start 2025 when it comes to recruiting, and college football fans are taking notice. Oregon's 2026 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 10 by On3, has suffered some very notable setbacks as of late.

The decommitment of five-star EDGE Richard Wesley comes just 17 days after a viral pool-jumping commitment video with Lanning, which is a significant blow and signals some red flags. Wesley's decision to reopen his recruitment and schedule visits to Texas, Ohio State and Texas A&M has fueled tons of speculation that Oregon's grip on top talent is beginning to loosen.

In addition to the decommits, missed opportunities to recruit guys like five-star quarterback Jared Curtis (commited to Georgia) and four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (committed to Ohio State) have really hurt their 2026 class. Rival fans have taken to social media to amplify the struggles for the Ducks faithful, as you can see above. There is a good point to be made that an increasingly competitive NIL-driven landscape is challenging the recruiting edge that Lanning and Oregon once enjoyed.

The impact of the NIL era

The implementation of NIL deals has leveled the playing field in college football, allowing many other great programs like Texas, Ohio State and Georgia to match or often exceed Oregon's financial incentives. Lanning himself has come out and acknowledged the challenges of adapting to this new era of college football, explaining how Oregon has to align its recruiting strategies with what are main priorities for players in 2025.

Oregon's top-notch facilities and program history, as well as Lanning's pedigree, will continue to make them an appealing destination. However, the loss of top recruits recently suggests that other elite programs are capitalizing on their own significant resources and perhaps utilizing them better than the Ducks.

What does the future hold for Lanning and Oregon?

Even with these setbacks, Lanning's recruiting foundation remains one of the best out there in the grand scheme of things. Oregon's 2026 class still boasts some great blue-chip talents like four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips, and Lanning's history tells us that he can adapt and continue to find success on the recruiting trail.

He'll have to refine his approach a bit it seems in terms of NIL negotiations, and continue to emphasize Oregon's NFL development pipeline which has been so robust for many years, producing eight draft picks in 2024 alone. Rival fans may be loud and vocal right now, and they have every right to be, but Lanning's ability to adapt will determine whether Oregon can silence the doubters and stay with the elite in the college football recruiting landscape.