Dan Lanning’s overaggressiveness looms ominously over Oregon’s title hopes
By Scott Rogust
The Oregon Ducks were the undisputed No. 1 team in both the AP Top 25 rankings and in the College Football Playoff bracket. Given how well Dan Lanning's team has played this season, in their first since joining the Big Ten conference, it wouldn't have been surprising to see them cruise the rest of the way into a national title.
On Saturday, Oregon faced off against the Wisconsin Badgers. Even though the Badgers were decisively beaten by the Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, and Iowa Hawkeyes, they gave the Ducks more of a fight than they bargained for.
Late in the game, Oregon was up 16-13 with a chance to extend their lead with a successful 38-yard field goal attempt. Instead, Lanning made the gutsy call to go for a fake field goal play, which saw Jordan James fall short of the first down marker, giving Wisconsin a chance to tie the game and force overtime.
Dan Lanning's aggressive fake field goal play doesn't sink Oregon's undefeated season
The overaggressive nature of the play-call by Lanning had the chance to backfire tremendously. What if Wisconsin marched downfield to force overtime, leading to an Oregon loss? Or what if Wisconsin made a big play leading to a go-ahead touchdown?
Luckily, Oregon and Lanning don't have to worry about that. Two plays later, Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke's pass was tipped in the air, leading to Matayo Uiagalelei intercepting it to clinch the 16-13 win for Oregon.
This game was way too close for comfort for Oregon fans, and that failed trick play could have been extremely costly. But that wasn't the case, as the Ducks are still undefeated and in the driver's seat in the Big Ten. Next up is a bye week before taking on the Washington Huskies in the regular season finale.
Lanning has shown that he is willing to be overaggressive in his play calls. That's how much trust he has in his players. But once the playoffs roll around, however, they can't afford to make any mistakes, especially considering the level of competition.