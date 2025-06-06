Daniel Bard’s remarkable MLB comeback just added a new chapter with the Mariners

Daniel Bard has one of the most impressive stories of perseverance in MLB history, and it’s continuing, as the free-agent right-hander is in agreement on a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners.

Now nearly 40, Bard is getting what might be his final shot to finish his career on his own terms. Perhaps a reminder to all of us that no matter how many setbacks we face, there’s always a chance to write a new chapter.

How Daniel Bard went from retirement to another MLB shot

Bard was a high-end setup man with the Boston Red Sox early in his career before command woes nearly derailed his career. He was in the minors for roughly 4-5 seasons and at one point, retired to take a role off-the-field with the Arizona Diamondbacks. But he returned with the Colorado Rockies in 2020 and returned to his high-end status, earning a two-year, $19 million contract extension in July 2022.

Bard, however, struggled and his command issues returned. He missed the entire 2023 season recovering from a meniscus tear in his left knee and a flexor tendon tear in his forearm. There was some talk that he could retire (again), but Bard reportedly threw for teams last month, and is now with the Mariners’ Triple-A Tacoma affiliate.

Why the Mariners could be the perfect fit for Bard’s last chance

Bard is a lottery ticket for the Mariners. At this point, especially with the right-hander missing all of last season, the team can’t expect much. But what the Mariners do well is develop pitching — they have one of the best collections of young arms in baseball. And it presents an opportunity for Bard to maximize his ability.

But what it is for Bard, simply, is an opportunity. If it works out, that’s great. If it doesn’t, then Bard can retire. And his numbers in nine major-league seasons — a 3.74 ERA and 475 strikeouts in 457.1 innings — are nothing to scoff at.

When you put his career journey into perspective, then it’s a story that should be shared with any athlete (or any person, really) going through a hard time. No matter how hard things get, no matter how many obstacles you may face, you can always get through them.