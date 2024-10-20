Daniel Jones and 2 more Giants who should be benched or fired after losing to Saquon Barkley
By James Nolan
Brian Daboll seems as if he may have had enough with Daniel Jones after his Week 6 performance. The New York Giants took a brutal 28-3 loss to Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles, and Jones didn’t look great.
Daboll subbed in Drew Lock in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. Jones threw for only 99 passing yards and zero touchdowns through the first three quarters. He also took seven sacks. The 27-year-old has gotten benched by Daboll before, but he got his job back quickly. At this point, it could be best to bench him permanently. He’s not the only reason New York has started 2-5, as others might need to be benched or let go.
3 Giants who should be benched, fired after losing to Eagles in Week 7
3. Bench QB Daniel Jones
Daboll is rolling with Jones for Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s unclear how long of a leash he will have after another bad performance this season. He's been with the Giants for six seasons, and they’ve made the postseason once.
He’s been given multiple opportunities to prove he can be New York’s franchise quarterback but has failed repeatedly. Over the first six weeks this season, Jones has six touchdowns and four interceptions. He might be the best quarterback on the roster, but he’s not the future of the Giants. It may be best to give someone else a shot to see what they have.
Lock didn’t look great when he subbed in for Jones. He finished with just three completions for six passing yards. In his last 24 career games, he’s thrown 20 interceptions, with only 21 touchdowns.
Daboll did have some success with Tommy DeVito as his starting QB when he went to him in 2023. Last season, the 26-year-old went 3-3 as the Giants starter. In those six games, DeVito recorded seven touchdowns and one interception.
DeVito or Lock won’t save the season for New York. At the same time, neither would the current starter. It’s been six consecutive seasons of the same old style of play for Giants fans. The fan base is ready to give up on Danny Dimes and wants to see something different. If Jones struggles early in Week 8, Daniel shouldn’t hesitate to sub in his backup.
2. Bench RB Devin Singletary
New York misses Barkley a whole lot, especially after his performance in his old home on Sunday. He rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown. His replacement didn’t do great for the Giants. Devin Singletary rushed for 18 yards on five attempts. The veteran running back rushed for less than 40 yards in
three games, and he’s only played in five.
At this point, New York won’t sniff the postseason in 2024. They should give opportunities to young players who can prove themselves, such as running back Tyrone Tracy.
The 24-year-old back is an intriguing prospect. Tracy got drafted in the fifth round out of Purdue. In his final season in college, he led the Big Ten in yards per rushing attempt (6.3). In Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, the young running back rushed for 129 yards on 18 attempts. If that’s a sign of what’s to come, the Giants should allow him to be the starter.
1. Fire HC Brian Daboll
The Giants have a lot of problems going on. One of the biggest problems is the offensive side of the field. They haven’t capitalized in the red zone and put points on the board. Daboll has taken over the play-calling duties this season. He may need to give those up.
Mike Kafka isn’t a bad offensive coordinator. In 2022, he called the plays when the Giants went to the playoffs. Even with Jones as the starter, he still figured out a way to score enough points to go 9-7-1.
In Week 7, the Giants offense only scored three points. Against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, New York only scored 10 points. The Giants aren’t going to win many games that way.
In the 2023 season, Daboll’s offense only scored 29 touchdowns, which ranked 29th in the NFL. New York needs to make changes if they want to change the narrative this season. And with the way the Giants offense looks, they may need to make a change at play-caller at the very least.