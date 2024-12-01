Daniel Jones best skill is patience as he waits for Vikings chance that might not come
By Kinnu Singh
Less than two years ago, quarterback Daniel Jones was inking a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the New York Giants. Since then, he has recorded more losses (13) than touchdown passes (10).
Jones led the Giants to just three wins in his 16 starts over the past two years, and general manager Joe Schoen decided he had seen enough. The 27-year-old quarterback was benched and subsequently released during the team’s bye in Week 12.
Jones received plenty of interest as a free agent, but he ultimately opted to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Although Minnesota selected quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the rookie suffered a season-ending injury early in the preseason. The Vikings were left with no other option except for veteran quarterback Sam Darnold.
Daniel Jones will have to wait for his next starting opportunity
On NFL Network’s “The Insiders,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero discussed Minnesota’s plan for Jones.
“He’s not going to be active [for Week 14],” Pelissero said. “My understanding is that it might be another week or two or three before that happens. This is a long-term play by the Vikings. It gives them optionality in the event that Sam Darnold does not return next season.”
Jones is currently on the Vikings’ practice squad. Darnold has a stronghold on the starting position, although turnover issues earlier this season raised concerns about his ability to retain that position. Following his three-interception performance in Week 10, however, Darnold has taken care of the ball. He has thrown for at least 200 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in each of the past three games.
“Short term, the focus for Jones is just getting into the game plans, learning the language, learning the protections,” Pelissero said. “He’s spending extra time every day with [head coach] Kevin O’Connell, [assistant offensive coordinator] Grant Udinski, as well as [quarterbacks coach] Josh McCown, just learning how they want him to play the position. So no rush having Daniel Jones up as the No. 2, but if something were to happen to Darnold in the coming weeks, Jones very well could be starting. He’s preparing every day as if that’s a possibility.”
Jones could have signed with a team in need of a starting quarterback, such as the Las Vegas Raiders, but serving in a backup role for a playoff contender could prove to be a wiser long-term approach. By the time he gets his next starting opportunity, Jones will have far better coaching, experience and perspective.
Following his messy ending in New York, Jones is now set to embark on the long road to recovery. It’s a path that many quarterbacks drafted to the Meadowlands have had to follow, and the embattled quarterback won’t have to look far to find an example.
Like Jones, Darnold is a former first-round pick who also started his career at the Meadowlands. After a disastrous start to his career with the New York Jets, Darnold spent time with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers before landing an opportunity in Minnesota.