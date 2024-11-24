Daniel Jones is in for a rude awakening with wishlist after Giants release
By Lior Lampert
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, ex-New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will "have a new home on a one-year deal sooner rather than later."
Jones is "expected to" clear waivers, meaning he'll officially be free to sign with any squad after 4 p.m. ET on Monday. However, the veteran signal-caller reportedly has demands about his next landing spot.
While Jones presumably will have "multiple options," Schefter states he prefers to represent a "playoff-contending team." The 2019 No. 6 overall pick wants to "be involved in big games" instead of joining a "meandering, quarterback-needy team not remotely in playoff contention."
Don't we all, Daniel?
Every player desires to be part of a franchise with title aspirations -- Jones isn't the only one. And given the rough ending to his volatile, underwhelming tenure with the Giants, he's not necessarily entitled to make such lofty requests.
Daniel Jones wishlist on open market sets him up for rude awakening
Beggars can't be choosers. Yet, Jones is only hurting himself, limiting his options despite being recently benched and eventually cut. He's suddenly (and bizarrely) trying to dictate where he ends up after the G-Men embarrassed him on the way out.
We're unsure what the Duke University economics program entails, but that's not exactly how leverage works. Jones isn't in the position to call his shot following a brutal stint in New York. Unfortunately, for him, the NFL is a league that epitomes the "What have you done for me lately?" mantra.
Yes, Jones has a legitimate case to be the primary backup quarterback for numerous clubs with postseason aspirations. Nonetheless, those in the thick of contention might not be eager to drastically shake up their depth chart this late in the 2024 campaign.
Moreover, Jones boasts a below-average 84.3 passer rating, more career turnovers (73) than touchdown passes (70) and a 24-44-1 record as a starter. No offense, but the 27-year-old is in over his head, considering he's ostensibly attempting to take control of this situation.
Regardless, Schefter indicates it "will not be long before Jones is finishing the season somewhere other than New York."