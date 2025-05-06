Is Darius Garland playing tonight? Latest injury update for Cavs vs. Pacers, Game 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers are listing guard Darius Garland as QUESTIONABLE with a toe injury ahead of tonight’s Game 2 matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

The injury is a lingering setback Garland attempted to play through in the first round against the Miami Heat but re-aggravated in Game 2 of that series. Since then, the Cavaliers have rested Garland for Games 3 and 4 of the series, as well as Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers.

It’s clear the Cavs are missing their starting point guard, forcing Donovan Mitchell to take over primary ball-handling duties. Ty Jerome, however, logged 29 minutes off the bench and stepped into a much larger role down the stretch, finishing with 21 points and eight assists. Although his production was solid for Cleveland, they lost the assist battle 30–25, as Indiana’s free-flowing style of play allowed them to find a slew of scorers.

Garland’s presence wouldn’t just solve Cleveland’s struggles in facilitating offense but also add another potential 15+ point scorer. In the two games he played against Miami, he averaged 24.0 points and seven assists on 51.6% shooting, proving himself to be a vital asset in two crucial home wins.

Despite the urgency of getting Garland back on the court amid a 0–1 series deficit, Cleveland is also listing Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter as QUESTIONABLE before Game 2. According to Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson, Mobley (ankle) and Hunter (thumb) both sustained injuries in Game 1 vs. the Pacers, as both injuries are viewed to be "real concerns."

The newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year had an efficient Game 1 performance, logging 20 points, 10 rebounds, and two steals — but also committed four turnovers. De’Andre Hunter, Cleveland’s golden-goose trade deadline acquisition, had a much quieter night, scoring just 11 points on eight field-goal attempts.

Cleveland struggled to find baskets in the fourth quarter, at one point going over five minutes with just one made field goal. Credit goes to Indiana, which drained 19 three-pointers on 52.8% shooting, with all five starters recording 13+ points. The Pacers, only viewed as underdogs by doubters, will look to steal another game in Cleveland.

As for the Cavs, all three stars should be listed as Game Time Decisions (GTD) mere hours before tip-off. If all three are available, the Pacers could be in trouble.