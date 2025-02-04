Dark horse Cooper Kupp suitor makes sense for more than one obvious reason
After one too many injury-plagued seasons, the Los Angeles Rams are ready to part ways with Cooper Kupp. When you think of wide receiver-needy teams, you probably don't think of the Seattle Seahawks, but we can't count them out as a trade suitor.
In his statement announcing his impending departure, Kupp said the Rams "will be working with [him] and [his] family to find the right place to continue competing for championships." He also explicitly said he disagrees with the team's decision to get rid of him.
You know what would be a great way to get some vengeance on the team that discarded him? Joining their division rivals, who just happen to play in his home state.
Joining the Seahawks would be homecoming for Cooper Kupp
Kupp is from Yakima, Washington, a city about two hours south of Seattle. He stayed in-state for college at Eastern Washington, breaking FCS records for receptions and receiving yards.
The sentimental reasons for Kupp to come to Seattle are obvious. The football stuff is more complicated.
The Seahawks have a receiver duo of Jaxson Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf. Their third receiver in 2024 was long-time stalwart Tyler Lockett. However, his time in the pacific northwest seems to be coming to an end. Last year felt like his Swan Song in Seattle, whether he's a cap casualty or trade bait.
Neither the Rams nor Seahawks want to pay premiums for their aging wide receivers, so both are going to try to get out of those deals in the most efficient ways possible. I'm not saying a swap deal is imminent here. Still, if Kupp wants to come home and agrees to a team-friendly restructuring, he could be the perfect figure to come in and replace Lockett.
At the right price, the fact that Kupp would be a third receiver would take some of the risk out of his injury record. The Seahawks could protect him a bit more than the Rams were able to while fielding an unstoppable receiving trio.