Daron Payne injury update is absolutely brutal for Commanders ahead of NFC Championship Game
By Kinnu Singh
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne has played in every game for the team since the 2020 season, including 88 consecutive starts and 93 total games. Heading into the franchise's biggest game of the past 33 years, Payne won’t be available to assist them.
The Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. If Washington advances to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, they'll have to do so without one of their most durable players. Payne was ruled out for the NFC Championship Game due to knee and finger injuries, the team announced on Saturday.
Since being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Payne has missed only one game — a 19-16 victory over the Detroit Lions during the 2019 season. He earned a Pro Bowl nod during the 2022 season and notched four sacks this season.
Payne played with a dislocated thumb in Washington’s two playoff wins over the Buccaneers and Lions, but he missed practice this week due to a knee injury. He was considered to be a game-time decision before ultimately being ruled out.
Commanders will face Saquon Barkley without key defensive player
The Commanders defense will face the daunting task of stopping Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who has consistently gashed opponents with explosive runs and buried teams with clock-chewing gains. Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season behind Philadelphia’s offensive line.
The Commanders effectively used a three-tackle defensive front to stop the run this season. That front was formed by veteran Jonathan Allen, rookie Jer'Zhan Newton and Payne. Washington was hoping to have all three defensive tackles available for their third matchup against the Eagles, but that is no longer a possibility.
Allen missed both of the matchups against Philadelphia during the regular season after suffering a partially torn pectoral muscle in October. Although he was expected to be out for the season, the Virginia native opted to play through the pain in hopes of bringing a Lombardi Trophy to the team he grew up rooting for.
Barkley compiled 296 yards and four touchdowns in two games against Washington this season. The Commanders won the second meeting 36-33 after holding the star running back to just 27 yards on 16 carries in the second half. The Eagles were without quarterback Jalen Hurts in that game, however, which made them a bit one-dimensional.
With Payne out, Newton with fill in alongside Allen. Starting a rookie and an injured veteran at defensive tackle is from ideal, especially against Barkley, but Washington has no other viable option.