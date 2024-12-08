Darren Rizzi throws Dennis Allen all the way under bus with Saints revelation
By Lior Lampert
Considering the New Orleans Saints fired Dennis Allen after Week 9, it's clear he was ill-equipped for the job. His dismissal was warranted for many reasons, though the ex-sideline general's animosity toward second-year running back Kendre Miller may top the list.
New Orleans activated Miller from injured reserve ahead of their Week 14 clash with the New York Giants. He suffered a hamstring injury in the team's Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and has been out since. However, interim head coach Darren Rizzi recently admitted the 22-year-old could've been back sooner were it not for Allen's blatant mishandling of the situation.
"Was [Miller] healthy enough to come back and play the last couple of weeks? Probably. I’m not going to sit here and lie to you," Rizzi told reporters (h/t The Coachspeak Index).
Darren Rizzi throws Dennis Allen all the way under the bus for Kendre Miller's IR stint
Miller was in Allen's doghouse for being oft-injured, so the latter ostensibly acted out of spite, based on Rizzi's comments. The tension between the now-terminated frontman and the former third-round pick dates back to this past offseason and seemingly spilled into the 2024 campaign.
In July, Allen stated that Miller is "a player that’s going to have to figure out how to stay healthy." Then, he questioned the tailback's capacity to "pick up the system" after pulling his hamstring on the first day of camp. Their strained relationship has been palpable for some time, with Rizzi's remarks validating that.
Fittingly, Miller wasted no time proving Rizzi right against the Giants. The TCU standout capped off a 98-yard first-quarter Saints touchdown drive with an impressive eight-yard score:
Despite getting help from his offensive line, Miller put his head down and kept his feet moving to find paydirt. It was an incredible effort, demonstrating the combination of strength, vision and knack for stopping on a dime and changing gears.
Talent has never been an issue for Miller. Availability (or lack thereof) and Allen's bitterness toward him have been the main concerns. With both things in the rearview mirror, perhaps the skilled runner can begin to show what made him a Day 2 draft selection.