Davante Adams could be headed for ultimate Packers betrayal with rumored landing spot
By Lior Lampert
New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams is signed through 2026, though speculation regarding his future with the franchise lingers.
Adams' fate in New York could be tied to his longtime friend and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is contemplating retirement this offseason. And if the former becomes available, there will presumably be no shortage of suitors vying for his services.
Despite a possible bidding war for Adams, recent intel from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ($) suggests the six-time Pro Bowler has a few destinations in mind. And as an ex-Green Bay Packers star, one team mentioned would surely rile up Cheeseheads everywhere: The San Francisco 49ers.
Davante Adams' connection to the 49ers could have him headed for the ultimate Packers betrayal
Per Fowler, the Jets must address Adams' standing with the squad, deeming his $38.3 million cap hit for 2025 and 2026 "untenable." If that resolution leads to New York releasing the standout pass-catcher, he's reportedly "intrigued by a return to the West Coast." Subsequently, the 49ers are a prospective landing spot in addition to the NFL's two Los Angeles-based clubs — the Rams and Chargers.
While Adams "would be open to potentially joining" the Rams or Chargers if the Jets cut him, Fowler believes the Niners are also "in the conversation." The 32-year-old is a Northern California native and played college football at Fresno State University, hence his connection to the Golden State organizations.
Of course, Packers fans need no reminder, but three of Green Bay's last five playoff defeats have come at the hands of the 49ers. Adams was still around for two of the trio of mentioned gut-wrenching postseason losses, including the 2019 NFC Championship Game. Yet, he's ostensibly willing to put that aside if a homecoming is in the cards.
Considering the 49ers already boast one of the league's best receiving corps, Adams profiles as more of a luxury than a necessity in San Fran. The group is headlined by All-Pro caliber talents Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and supplemented by veteran Jauan Jennings and 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall.
Not to mention do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey and superstar tight end George Kittle, who are factors in the passing game. Nonetheless, Adams' linkage to the Bay Area goes beyond football.