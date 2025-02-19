Davante Adams interested in one particular Raiders revenge narrative
With the New York Jets officially announcing that they are parting ways with Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are closing the book on one of the most disappointing chapters in their franchise history, which unfortunately is filled with plenty of heartbreaks.
Perhaps Davante Adams are also facing similar fate as well. Adams, who was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders middle of the season, was reunited with Rodgers albeit briefly after playing with him in Green Bay from 2014-2020. Unfortunately, the trade did not save neither Rodgers nor the Jets.
The new regime led by head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darrell Mougey will begin another rebuilding process, and focus on giving their young receiver, Garrett Wilson more touches while Adams will be a victim of his association with Rodgers and his hefty cap number.
As Rodgers ponder his future in the league, Adams still have several years of good football left in his tank. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he could attract interest from the teams in the West Coast, where he is originally from. One of the teams mentioned as a potential landing spot is the Los Angeles Chargers.
Davante Adams joining the Chargers would be an ultimate revenge against Raiders
The Chargers made the playoffs in Jim Harbaugh's first season. But they need more weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert. Former first round pick Quentin Johnston has been hampered by inconsistency and drops, and while Ladd McConkey had an outstanding rookie campaign, but he is more of a slot receiver. Adams could fill that void while replacing Josh Palmer, who is a free agent.
For Adams, joining the Chargers mean he gets to face the Raiders, his former team, twice a year in the AFC West. He should have no problem motivating himself against them, where he was often seen very frustrated because of their quarterbacks or lack thereof. Adams is 32 years old and is at an age where he is thinking about winning the championship.
Again, it has to be mutual on both sides. But, Adams should not pass up on joining the team like the Chargers even if Rodgers signs elsewhere to continue his career.