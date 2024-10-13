Davante Adams might stay with Raiders for the most delusional reason
By Austen Bundy
NFL fans have been tracking Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' status for the last couple weeks now. Will he or won't he be traded out of Sin City?
Well, ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided an update Saturday night and it seems like all the hype about Adams transforming potential suitors could be just that, all hype.
Despite being strongly linked to the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets — mostly because of his desire to be reunited with passers he's familiar with (Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers) — Adams or Las Vegas could decline sending him anywhere by the Nov. 5 deadline.
Both parties in the Adams trade saga are being delusional
Per Schefter, teams are interested in acquiring the six-time Pro-Bowler but as his source put it, it's not "phone-is-ringing-off-the-hook interest." New Orleans, New York, Pittsburgh and Buffalo are noted as interested parties in his report.
The lack of must-have interest is mostly because Las Vegas is trying to sell Adams way too high in what is slowly but surely becoming another lost season. And they're willing to hold on to their greatest asset if their demands are not met.
But what's most crazy, is that Adams reportedly "is a big supporter" of Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Yes, the same O'Connell that has thrown just eight career touchdown passes and replaced season-starter Gardner Minshew going into Week 6.
Schefter has it on good authority that Adams has privately called O'Connell "one of the best quarterbacks with whom he's played."
O'Connell may have had an impressive zero interceptions in the last four games of last season but that shouldn't automatically make him the future of the franchise, especially not for Adams who's career clock is ticking ever so much closer to being up.
I have to admit, if he does stay on accord of backing O'Connell, it's an admirable deed to not chase the ring in that situation.
Granted, Las Vegas is really pulling the strings here and would likely keep him if it can't fleece whoever is on the other end of the phone. Remember, the house always wins.