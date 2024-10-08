Davante Adams trade timeline doesn’t mesh with Raiders asking price
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-3 and rapidly approaching the point of no return with Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams, who has officially requested a trade. Las Vegas has engaged with interested suitors, but it's unclear how quickly we can expect a resolution.
A primary holdup is Adams' unique contract situation. The talent is undeniable, but he's 32 years old in the final guaranteed season of his deal. Adams is scheduled to make $44.1 million in 2025 on his current contract, which — spoiler — ain't happening. He's basically a free agent-to-be, on the wrong side of his prime and coming off a hamstring injury. As a result, there is valid trepidation about shelling out max value to acquire him.
Any team that trades for Adams must account for the potential of lingering injury problems and his potential departure in the offseason. That is... a lot to account for, so the Raiders' purported asking price of a second-round pick is steep.
" I haven't gotten the sense that any team has come close to meeting that asking price as of right now," writes Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.
The trade deadline is Nov. 5, so the Raiders have some time to settle this situation. But, according to a new report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Las Vegas would like to get a deal done within the next 48 hours.
Something doesn't line up here.
Raiders want to trade Davante Adams ASAP, but their lofty demands are a problem
Nobody is going to cough up a second-round pick and change for Adams at this point. There is too much uncertainty both short and long term. He's still an impact player at full strength. He tallied 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns last season catching passes from Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell, which is nothing short of impressive. That said, hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky, so it could take time for Adams to get back up to speed this season.
Before we know it, the season will be over and, well, so may be Adams' tenure with whichever team trades for him. An established contender should be more than interested in taking a swing on Adams' unique abilities — Kansas City, Buffalo, Dallas, and New York should all be banging down Las Vegas' doors — but even the most ambitious front offices have a limit. Trading a second-round pick for what could end up being half a season of half-speed Davante Adams is bad business. Point blank.
The Raiders will need to cave and acquiesce to more reasonable demands, especially if the goal is to get this across the finish line sooner than later. Las Vegas could try to wait it out and drum up interest from a desperate team in November, but that strategy risks an unhappy veteran stewing in the locker room. There is also no guarantee it works. All the concerns plaguing Adams now will still exist next month; he'll just be owed a little bit less money from his next team.
Odds are Adams gets moved for something less than a second-round pick. The Raiders' stance is understandable — he's one of the best receivers of his generation — but a confluence of age, injury, and contract qualms have driven his price down. There's nothing much the Raiders can do about it, and it's clear Adams cannot (and should not) finish out the season in Sin City.