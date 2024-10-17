Dave Canales’ backhanded Bryce Young praise gives Panthers every reason to trade QB
The Carolina Panthers are celebrating their 30th season in the National Football League. Unfortunately, these are not happy times for the franchise. The team hasn’t made the playoffs since 2017 and is off to a 1-5 start this season. The Panthers have lost 10 more games in each of their previous five seasons, and are already halfway to that loss total in 2024.
Does Carolina have trading Bryce Young on its mind?
Of course, the big news regarding the team this season was the benching of second-year quarterback Bryce Young. The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft suffered through a rough rookie campaign. He played and started 16 games, and completed just 59.8 percent of his throws for 2,877 yards. There were nearly as many interceptions (10) as touchdown passes (11). Young ran for 253 yards without a score, was sacked 62 times, and lost six of his 11 fumbles. Ouch!
This season, new head coach Dave Canales sat the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner down after only two starts. Against the Saints and Chargers, Young hit on only 31-of-56 throws (55.4 percent) for only 245 yards, zero scores and three picks. He was also sacked six times in those back-to-back losses. In Week 5 at Chicago, Young relieved current starter Andy Dalton during the team’s 36-10 setback to the Bears.
This week, the former Alabama star had a different role, and according to Canales did a good job.
The 1-5 Panthers own the worst record in the NFC and are tied with the Patriots, Browns, and Jaguars for the worst mark in the league. It could be a long afternoon in Washington on Sunday. In any case, the NFL trading deadline is 4:00 pm ET on Tuesday, November 5. Would the president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan actually entertain the thought of dealing away Young after less than two seasons? More importantly, what team would be interested in obtaining him?
This offseason, we saw former first-round picks such as Mac Jones and Justin Fields shipped off to new teams, and for very little compensation. Meanwhile, rookie free agent Jack Plummer, a member of the practice squad, is the only other quarterback on the team besides Dalton and Young.