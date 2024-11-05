Dave Dombrowski's latest comments suggest Taijuan Walker is absolutely screwed
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies starting rotation is one of the best in the National League. Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Christopher Sanchez were All-Star caliber in 2024. While they weren't all rewarded with such an honor, it shows what the Phils have a solid core in place for next spring, even if they don't make another move to solidify their rotation.
However, there was one blemish in the Phils rotation this past season, and that was Taijuan Walker. The former Mets pitcher signed with the Phillies in 2023 on a four-year, $72 million contract. Walker has not lived up to his $18 million price tag, and Dave Dombrowski is stuck with him for the next two years, barring a trade.
Dombrowski would love to dump Walker on an unsuspecting team, even if that meant attaching prospect capital to his deal. The far more likely option, though, is that the Phillies pay Walker his worth the next few years and eventually push him to the bullpen. Either that, or they could DFA the 32-year-old. The choice is Dombrowski's.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Dave Dombrowski is excited to replace Taijuan Walker with a younger starting pitcher
This season, Walker started 15 games and had an ERA over seven. He was so bad the Phillies eventually moved Walker to the bullpen, and then off the postseason roster altogether. Unlike in 2023, Walker didn't have an issue with being left out of the mix during the Phils brief playoff run this time around. He was just that bad.
Dombrowksi has had enough of Walker's shenanigans, whether it be calling out manager Rob Thomson in 2023, or pitching horribly in 2024 when he had a chance to make up for it. So, the Phillies president of baseball operations has since hyped up former top prospect Andrew Painter, who is expected to join the team's rotation at some point in 2025.
Painter injured his right elbow in 2023 and underwent Tommy John surgery that summer. He's expected to be fully healthy by spring training, where the 21-year-old should have a chance to make the big-league roster. Of course, the more likely reality is that Painter starts in Triple-A and makes a midsummer start.
Either way, though, that is bad news for Walker, who is already on the outs in Philly and far from a fan favorite.