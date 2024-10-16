Dave Roberts stubbornly shoots down idea that might snap Shohei Ohtani out of postseason slump

Shohei Ohtani's last 24 times up with bases empty:

0-for-22 with 2 walks and 10 strikeouts



Shohei Ohtani's last 31 times up with runners on base:

13 singles, 2 doubles, 6 home runs, 4 walks, 1 HBP



It's completely ridiculous.