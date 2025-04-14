What David Griffin's firing means for Zion Williamson and the Pelicans' future

Per an official team announcement, the New Orleans Pelicans have "parted ways" with executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin.

Pelicans governor Gayle Benson called Griffin's dismissal a "difficult decision," albeit one she feels is "necessary at this time." New Orleans finished with 28 fewer victories this season than in 2023-24, marking an overwhelming regression. While the club's win-loss record doesn't paint a complete picture, change was imminent.

But what comes next? Where do the Pelicans go from here? How does relieving Griffin of his duties impact other organization members, namely standout forward Zion Williamson?

How does David Griffin's firing impact Zion Williamson, the Pelicans' future?

Benson wants to "bring a fresh approach to [the] front office and build a culture that will deliver sustainable success, on and off the court." Doing so ostensibly starts with Griffin's firing, and it may not end there. A new lead decision-making voice could lead to a roster overhaul, with Williamson figuring to be among the names worth monitoring.

Williamson is the crown jewel of Griffin's tenure with the Pelicans. New Orleans' ex-top exec selected the two-time All-Star with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The two have been bound together ever since, and it wouldn't be shocking to see them leave in the same offseason.

New Orleans went 209-263 under Griffin, with Williamson's extensive, poor injury history dominating headlines throughout his six-year stint. The former continued to construct a roster around the latter despite availability (or lack thereof) being a recurring issue, leading to his ultimate demise. But it may not be long before New Orleans moves on from the 24-year-old.

Signed through 2028 with a roughly $42 million average annual value, Williamson isn't on an albatross contract, especially as the salary cap continues to rise. Someone will be willing to bet on positive injury regression, though New Orleans' next leader may prefer to go in a different direction. We see it all the time in sports: Management prefers to bring in "their guys," rather than reclaim the previous regime's scraps.