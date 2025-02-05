David Montgomery is eager to tackle this offseason and life without Ben Johnson
By Lior Lampert
Following a gut-wrenching end to a second straight season, running back David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions enter 2025 highly motivated. Despite having the most combined regular-season wins between 2023 and 2024, they've failed to get over the hump. Yet, sledding for the bruising rusher and team is only getting tougher, especially after losing both coordinators to external promotions and a late-year knee injury.
Speaking on behalf of the Boy Scouts of America, Montgomery discussed the mentioned topics candidly with Malcom Harris-Gowdie and Iain MacMillan via FanSided'sStacking the Box live Super Bowl LIX media coverage. He shared some insight on how he plans to prepare for next season. More specifically, getting his body right and adjusting to life without ex-Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is now the Chicago Bears head coach.
Harris-Gowdie immediately hit Montgomery with a hard-hitting question: "What do the Lions need to do to reach the Super Bowl?"
The Lions have been an upper-echelon NFL squad over the past two campaigns but have fallen short of their ultimate goal. Because of that, Montgomery emphasized Detroit must seal the deal. Besides that, he ostensibly feels good about the current state of affairs.
"We need to finish," Montgomery stated. "We haven’t been able to do that. We just need to figure out a way ... and I think we’ll be just fine."
After losing Johnson to a division rival, questions surrounding Detroit's offensive philosophy loom. How will they operate under former Denver Broncos pass game coordinator and new Lions play-caller John Morton? Can we expect the same ground-and-pound approach and creative aerial attack? Does Montgomery's role change?
"I don’t know," Montgomery said. "I’m ready and here for whatever our new OC needs so that I can help this team win as much as possible."
Until there's more clarity surrounding Detroit's scoring unit, Montgomery is focused on getting healthy in preparation for next season. However, he's prioritizing spending time with loved ones before "handling his business."
"You take a little bit of time back to yourself, so you can recover, heal and be present in your family’s life," Montgomery voiced. "This part of the offseason is about your family and being around them, letting them see your face. In-season, you can’t really do that."
Meanwhile, like the rest of us, Montgomery will be awaiting the results of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Nonetheless, he has no skin in the game and is only rooting for one team -- his.
“My team on Sunday is the Detroit Lions, and I don’t care who wins.”