Long-hated rival David Ortiz has best seat in the house to watch Yankees crumble
By John Buhler
It is almost a certainty that Boston Red Sox legend and FOX baseball analyst David Ortiz has procured a broom ahead of tonight's game in The Bronx. That is because the Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from sweeping the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series. Ortiz was part of the 2004 Red Sox who overcame an 0-3 deficit in the ALCS to win its first championship in 86 years.
It has been a painfully frustrating Fall Classic so far for the Yankees. They nearly had Game 1 won before Freddie Freeman took Nestor Cortes yard on a game-winning grand slam. The Dodgers held serve to take Game 2 at home over the weekend before taking pivotal Game 3 on Monday night in The Bronx. The Dodgers last won the World Series in 2020, while it has been since 2009 for New York.
Outside of The Boys in Blue and the Dodger faithful that made its way to one of the five boroughs, the only other person who would be jazzed about a Game 4 victory for Los Angeles would be Ortiz. The best part about it for him would be to see the look on his FOX colleagues and Yankees icons faces of Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. Kevin Burkhardt will have to be a good sports mediator of sorts for it.
When Fat Joe came out, it was like the fat lady singing at an opera. Was New York attending a funeral?
For as exciting of a postseason as it was for the first three rounds, the World Series has been a dud...
David Ortiz has to be giddy to possibly see New York Yankees get swept
This is FOX's worst nightmare. For as much as it may have loved to see the marquee franchise from the two biggest metroplexes face off in the World Series, everybody else is rooting for the meteor. And for the Dodgers to potentially sweep the Yankees into oblivion, there is no win to be had for the network. Poor in-game management leading two unlikable teams has people not very interested.
Should the Yankees hold serve and stave off elimination, it might make the Fall Classic more enticing. Last season saw the Arizona Diamondbacks at least win a game over the eventual champion Texas Rangers before bowing out. Those are not two big brands, but the prospects of Texas winning its first (which it did) and Arizona winning its first since 2001 offered intrigue that this series simply has not.
These may have been two of the best teams in baseball throughout the season, but the payoff has not been what the casual fan has deserved. While seeing the Yankees get swept would make fans of the 14 other American League teams happy, it is not like the other 14 in the National League are going to be doing cartwheels in the streets now that Los Angeles won itself a legitimate World Series.
Ortiz, the Dodgers and Yankees haters abound may be laughing now, but this is no laughing matter.