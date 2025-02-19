David Ortiz's misguided Rafael Devers defense in Red Sox standoff is not one at all

The whole point of the Boston Red Sox acquiring Alex Bregman was to make the team better. Yes, it also makes his former team in the Houston Astros worse. Boston somewhat overachieved last season. They were expect to be one of the worst teams in the American League, but ended up being a postseason contender down the stretch. This season is all about getting back into the playoffs.

By signing Bregman, the idea is he will play third base, with Rafael Devers becoming more of a designated hitter. While he is not as much of a liability at the hot corner as David Ortiz was attempting to cover the first base bag in National League parks back in the day, this move feels inevitable. However, the Red Sox legend sees a lot of himself in Devers, but does not want him to give up third.

This comment from Ortiz is flattering, but keep in mind Devers is not close to him or Ted Williams...

“You are not talking about just another ball player, you are talking about Rafael Devers, the current David Ortiz type player the Red Sox have. Listen to me, that’s the team’s best player. Bregman might have better defensive numbers, I’ll give you that. But you are not talking about a ‘Mickey Mouse’ type of player, you are talking about Rafael Devers.”

Ortiz gets the benefit of the doubt because of his personality, but he could not be more wrong here.

Why would you sacrifice a possible defensive upgrade out of hubris when you are not a playoff team?

David Ortiz does not want Rafael Devers to give up third base willingly

This is dumb. I may not follow MLB as closely as I once did, outside of my Atlanta Braves, of course. However, there are two areas in terms of roster construction you cannot be bad at and expect to win games. Contending teams cannot have leaky bullpens and they cannot be porous defensively. When you have a lead, you have to protect it. Every out a defense willingly gives away largely equates to run.

Devers may not be a walking turnstile at third base, but even Ortiz was self-aware enough to focus solely on hitting to sustain excellence in his career. He leveled up after coming over from the Minnesota Twins. Ortiz is not in Cooperstown if he was asked to play first base every day. Not to say Devers needs to give that up, but you do not acquire Bregman to only make him a one-way player.

Yes, getting a trusted right-handed bat will help improve the Red Sox's batting order considerably. While Devers is the team's most trusted and seasoned veteran, I remember a time when Chipper Jones was asked to play left field in favor of Vinny Castilla, as well as John Smoltz having to be Atlanta's closer for three years. Eventually, they both moved back to third and the starting rotation.

At this stage of the game, it must be about winning for Devers and Bregman to get to Cooperstown.