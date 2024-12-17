David Ortiz rubs salt in Yankees wound on Juan Soto’s IG post week after signing with Mets
By Scott Rogust
Juan Soto is officially a member of the New York Mets. Last week, Soto signed the richest contract in all of professional sports — $765 million over 15 years. The Mets were able to outbid the Yankees, who acquired Soto from the San Diego Padres in a trade last offseason. The Yankees went above and beyond to try and keep Soto in the Bronx, offering him $760 million over 16 years, but it wasn't enough.
Days after being officially introduced by the Mets, Soto posted a video of highlights from his introductory press conference. The caption of the post read, "A new chapter begins."
As if Yankees fans weren't upset enough, considering all of the talk of "betrayal" on social media (despite only being on the team for a season), Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz poured more salt in the open wound. Ortiz commented on Soto's post with one of his signature catchphrases, "The...Yankees lose," with two laughing emojis.
Ortiz does take some joy in seeing the Yankees lose important games when he is on the FOX Sports broadcast. Ortiz altered the call of legendary Yankees' radio announcer John Sterling's "The Yankees, win," to "The Yankees lose."
While Yankees fans were no doubt upset that Soto left, seeing Ortiz mock them couldn't have made them feel any better.
There was always the possibility that the Yankees would lose out on Soto, especially with the rich checkbook of Mets owner Steve Cohen. They have since pivoted to make two major moves. Shortly after Soto agreed to terms with the Mets, the Yankees signed former Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract. Then, the team acquired closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Nestor Cortes, prospect Caleb Durbin, and cash considerations.
There are still moves to be made for the Yankees even after bolstering their starting rotation and bullpen considerably. The Yankees need a first baseman with Anthony Rizzo hitting free agency, a second baseman with Gleyber Torres likely gone, and potentially a third baseman if they plan to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second. Either way, the Yankees are looking to improve their roster after falling three games short of their 28th World Series title last season.
But not having Soto in the lineup does hurt the Yankees, considering he finished third in AL MVP voting and for his ability to extend at-bats with his plate discipline. The Mets will benefit, and their fanbase are looking to see what else Cohen and team president David Stearns have in store this offseason after landing Soto.