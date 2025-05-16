Dawn Staley gets another notch in coaching belt with finalized WNBA rosters

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley is a tremendous talent evaluator. The proof is evident on several WNBA opening day rosters this weekend, as nine former Gamecocks made the opening day rosters for WNBA teams. If these nine were on a roster together, they might win the WNBA championship.

Staley's former players dominate the W

Staley has two former players on the Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream. Tiffany Mitchell and A'ja Wilson play for the Aces while Te-Hina PaoPao and Allisha Gray play for the Dream.

Mitchell was drafted in 2016 by the Indiana Fever. She played there for seven seasons before playing for the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun before signing with the Aces. She averages 8.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Mitchell and Wilson will pair up again for Becky Hammon's squad. The Aces selected Wilson as their No. 1 overall pick in 2018. She already has several awards on her mantel, including six All-Star appearances, three MVPs and two WNBA championships, in addition to being the 2018 Rookie of the Year.

PaoPao enters her rookie season for the Dream after two seasons at South Carolina. She transferred to USC from Oregon. PaoPao was a dynamic player for the Gamecocks and looks to take her game to the next level for the Dream.

Gray enters her third season with the Dream. The Dallas Wings drafted her in 2017, and she became Rookie of the Year. She is a two-time All-Star and was on the All-Rookie team in 2017. She averages 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Other Gamecocks who made the WNBA roster include Zia Cooke of the Seattle Storm, Tyasha Harris of the Dallas Wings, Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever, Kamilla Cardoso of the Chicago Sky and Sania Feagin of the Los Angeles Sparks. Staley's former players are spread out through the W, and many of them are perennial All-Stars in the league.

Zia Cooke looks for a fresh start

Cooke signed with the Storm in February after being released by the Sparks. Hopefully, the change in scenery will do her well. She averages 4.3 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists for her career after being the No. 10 overall pick in 2023.

Harris was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. She was part of a multi-team deal in 2023 that sent her to the Sun, but returned to the Wings before the 2025 season as part of a multi-team deal.

Boston was the first overall draft pick by the Fever in 2023. She was the 2023 Rookie of the Year and is a two-time All-Star. She and 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark are heading into year two in 2025 under new coach Stephanie White.

Cardoso was the third overall pick in a packed 2024 Draft. She made the 2024 All-Rookie squad. She averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists after leading South Carolina to a national championship with Staley.

Feagin was the No. 21 pick in the 2025 Draft by the Sparks. In LA, she will join Kelsey Plum as a newcomer on the Sparks, who are looking to rebuild in 2025.

As a fresh WNBA season kicks off this weekend, seeing how Staley's former Gamecocks perform will be fun. These ladies have a high standard to uphold.