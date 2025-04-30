Since she was hired in May 2008, Dawn Staley has built the South Carolina women's college basketball program from the ground up. Nearly two decades later, she's transformed the Gamecocks into a powerhouse, making seven Final Four appearances and winning three national championships (and counting).

However, Staley's impact goes beyond South Carolina; she's a pioneer of women's basketball. To properly commemorate her contributions to the sport, the city of Columbia unveiled a 14-foot-tall, nearly 2,000-pound bronze statue on Wednesday, Apr. 30.

It’s here and it’s perfect 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HLRv0EsD5w — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 30, 2025

South Carolina unveils awesome statue to honor Dawn Staley

Fittingly, Staley is portrayed on a ladder, having just cut the net down after claiming a title. The sculpture cost $140,000 and had been under development for over two years, though it was undeniably worth the money and wait.

"Not only is it a tribute to the coach and what she’s done ... it’s really a tribute to the fans," Columbia mayor Daniel Rickenmann stated before the ceremony (h/t Michael Sauls of The State). "It’s a testimony to all the hard work and it elevates us as a city. So, for me, at the end of the day, that’s what today is about. This is really, truly a celebration."

Staley accepted being enshrined with humility and grace, shouting out one of her former players, three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson. The latter was famously born in Columbia and grew up down the street from the university she once dominated on the court for. Knowing this, the former didn't want to steal any spotlight from a "hometown hero" and superstar.

"This honor is an interesting one for me," Staley stated (h/t Jared Parker of WACH FOX 57). "If I'm being completely honest, having a statue was never a goal, or even a thought. When conversations began [about] honoring A'ja Wilson with her statue ... I'll admit, I wanted hers to be the only one — ever."

While Wilson couldn't be there to show support for Staley, she sent a heartfelt message from Las Vegas Aces training camp.

"It's amazing," Wilson said (h/t Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal). "I hate that I'm missing it, but obviously I know she would cuss me out if I was there, not at training camp. ... It truly just speaks volumes to who she is and what she's done for that whole city of Columbia, the state of South Carolina, women's basketball. It’s deserving. I'm so happy that she finally gets it ... I'm grateful to be standing with her."

Per an official announcement from the school, Staley’s statue will stand at the intersection of Senate and Lincoln Streets (900 Senate St, Columbia, SC 29201). Moreover, you can find it next to the University of South Carolina’s Pastides Alumni Center.