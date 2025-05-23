Dawn Staley’s perfect response to Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese drama

WNBA fans came out in full force to watch the season opener between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky. They had hoped to see the rivalry between Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Chicago's Angel Reese reignite, and it's safe to say they got their wish. In the third quarter, Clark committed what was ruled a flagrant foul, sparking outrage from Clark and Reese supporters. Rather than say anything agenda-based, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley answered a question about this drama exactly how rational WNBA fans would want her to in an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

"I think it's great for our game... It's a sport. Treat us like a sport. It happens in every sport, soccer, basketball, football. So let it be."

At the end of the day, WNBA fans have essentially made something out of nothing. It's time to move on and appreciate the game, according to Staley. She's spot on.

WNBA fans need to follow Dawn Staley's approach on Clark vs. Reese debate

Hard fouls do happen all the time in every contact sport. Clark made a basketball play that could absolutely be viewed as a bit more aggressive than perhaps it should've been. With that, the referees opted to call a flagrant foul. Why bother making this something that it wasn't? It's not as if Clark and Reese made it out to be anything other than a hard basketball play postgame.

This rivalry dates back to their college days, with Clark starring at Iowa and Reese leading LSU. Rivalries that draw eyeballs to the television, like Clark vs. Reese, are objectively a good thing for the WNBA, but they're only a good thing if they're rivalries for the right reasons.

Unfair hate and criticism shouldn't be sent to either player for this incident. There should be no racial abuse. Why can't we appreciate two good basketball players going head-to-head like we would LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry in the NBA?

"I'm looking forward to the next time they play too," Staley said. "I'm going to be glued in just like everybody else."

These games are must-see TV, and should be appreciated. Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, four blocks, and two steals in this game. Reese had 12 points and 17 rebounds on the other side. Again, these are two great players. They should be appreciated for basketball reasons and not have their rivalry be made out to be something it is not.