Dawn Staley’s South Carolina revenge tour could add these 3 transfer portal stars to Ta’Niya Latson

It had been quite a while since head coach Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women's basketball team lost in March Madness before UConn shellacked them. Yet, for someone who hadn't experienced the taste of an NCAA tournament defeat in over two years, the Huskies left her utterly demoralized

Staley was visibly dispirited during South Carolina's championship rout at the hands of UConn, ostensibly accepting defeat before the fourth quarter even began. The program must capitalize on its name, image and likeness (NIL) resources to ensure she and the Gamecocks never endure that feeling again. In that regard, recently securing former Florida State star and the nation's leading scorer in 2024-25, Ta'Niya Latson's, commitment is undeniably a massive step forward.

Following the addition of Latson, Staley and Co. have room for more, especially after seeing two contributors leave the school with eligibility remaining. With that in mind, South Carolina should continue replenishing its roster via the transfer portal. Pursuing any (or all) of the three players mentioned below could help them tremendously.

Dawn Staley, South Carolina revenge tour could kick into high by pairing any/all of these 3 transfer portal stars with Ta’Niya Latson

Breya Cunningham, F, Arizona Wildcats

Head coach Adia Barnes' shocking decision to leave her alma mater Arizona Wildcats to assume the same position at SMU has caused a chain reaction. Nine players are set to join her on the way out of Tucson. Chief among them is Cunningham, who'd present Staley with a strong interior presence, which South Carolina needs.

Four-year starter Sania Feagin is headed to the WNBA and senior center Sakima Walker has gone portaling, marking significant blows to the Gamecocks' frontcourt. Cunningham isn't a finished product, but she has the tools to be a difference-maker with the proper guidance. Her post skills, work on the glass and ability to protect the rim are appealing, giving South Carolina a promising weapon down low.

Cunningham enjoyed a breakout sophomore year at Arizona, averaging 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game across 32 contests. She also considerably improved her field goal percentage compared to the season prior while attempting two more nightly attempts, highlighting her continued growth.

Serah Williams, F, Wisconsin Badgers

Williams established herself as one of (if not the) best women's basketball players to ever put on the Wisconsin Badgers uniform. But after giving her all for the underachieving program, she seemingly wants to compete for a championship in her final year of eligibility. South Carolina reportedly isn't on the shortlist of "top contenders" for the rising senior's services, though Staley's influence can change that.

The 2023-24 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year would give the Gamecocks someone who opponents think twice about before stepping into their paint. Williams led her conference in blocks as a freshman and sophomore. She's also a perennial double-double threat, constantly gobbling up boards, limiting second-chance opportunities on one end of the floor and generating them on the other.

With averages of 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game in 2024-25, Williams showcased her imposing two-way talent.

Gianna Kneepkens, G, Utah Utes

The hyper-efficient Kneepkens has already scheduled visits with South Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and UCLA. If she chooses the Gamecocks, a backcourt consisting of her and Latson instantly becomes the premier tandem in the country.

Theoretically, Kneepkens and Latson complement each other well. Both are capable primary bucket-getters, but they each function differently. The former is arguably the best shooter in the sport, while the latter is an explosive athlete who prefers to attack inside off the bounce. They'd balance off each other beautifully, giving Staley a dynamic 1-2 punch to shoulder the offensive load.

With MiLaysia Fulwiley entering the portal and Te-Hina Paopao WNBA bound, South Carolina needs to add another guard to its rotation. Kneepkens undeniably fills that void, making her a priority for Staley and the Gamecocks in their pursuit to dethrone UConn. The 2024-25 All-Big 12 selection led the conference in effective field goal and free throw percentage (62.7 and 89.0 percent, respectively).