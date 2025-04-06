The championship game of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Sunday has all the makings of a historic matchup.

Not only are these the two most storied programs in all of women's college basketball history, but they are led by Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley, two of the greatest coaches to ever grace the sideline. This will be the 15th matchup between these juggernaut coaches, and both of their legacies are on the line.

UConn is led by a ferocious three-headed monster in Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, while South Carolina has a more well-rounded attack highlighted by Joyce Edwards, Chloe Kitts and MiLaysia Fulwiley. While the players will primarily determine the outcome of the game, Coach Staley has two clear advantages over Coach Auriemma heading into the final.

Dawn Staley has two clear advantages over Geno Auriemma ahead of South Carolina-UConn

While UConn is still considered the gold standard for women's college basketball, South Carolina is right on their heels. Not only has Dawn Staley never lost in a National Championship Game, but all three of her titles have come since the Huskies last hoisted the trophy in 2016.

The Gamecocks won the title in 2017 and 2022 and then again in 2024, which means they have a chance to repeat as champions on Sunday. By contrast, UConn has only been to one National Championship Game since 2016, when they lost to Staley and the Gamecocks.

Auriemma certainly has more National Titles to his name with 11, but he has also lost in the final before, and Staley has not. She may not have the number of championships that he does, but she is a perfect 3-0 when the lights are brightest.

Staley and Auriemma have coached together for Team USA in the past, but these two coaches have also faced off a total of 14 times, and Auriemma has won nine of those matchups. However, since 2020, Staley and the Gamecocks have won five of their seven games against the Huskies.

The National Championship will be a game of epic proportions on Sunday, so get your popcorn ready as these two historic programs, legendary coaches and future WNBA stars battle for a chance to etch their names further into the history books.