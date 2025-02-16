Daytona 500 weather update: Expect some delays and how stages could be impacted
By Mark Powell
The Daytona 500 is NASCAR's signature event, but unfortunately the weather is less predictable than a record crowd or the number of laps in one of racing's great showcases (hint, it's not 500!). Yes, the Daytona 500 is under a weather advisory yet again. We can only hope there isn't a Monday restart this time around, but as any Florida resident can tell you about the weather in February – hope for the best, but expect the worst.
The first Sunday without NFL football can be a bummer for all of us. I, for one, am already looking forward to fall. Yet, the Daytona 500 tries to fill that void with a series of left turns that make my heart skip a beat. I am not from the south, but I can understand the allure of cars driving real fast, because why wouldn't I? Changing oil is enough of a challenge, let alone checking the wiper fluid. Imagine being part of a pit crew! I could never.
Unfortunately for y'all (yes I can speak the lingo), there's a good chance this race gets delayed even further than its scheduled start time.
What time does the Daytona 500 start?
Not soon enough! Am I right, people? The Daytona 500 is scheduled to start around 1:30pm ET. There is a good chance the race will actually start then, but the weather calls for rain later in the day, which is an issue NASCAR will have to deal with. Cars can only go that fast in the rain for so long. I am not a professional driver, but I do have a license. Trust me, this will not end well for y'all (did it again!).
The actual green flag is scheduled for 2pm ET. That means we have a half-hour of American tributes that I cannot wait for. We all love this country, right? But do you love it enough to watch a half hour of driver interviews and the national anthem? That's questionable in my book.
Daytona 500 weather update: It's going to rain
There is a high of 82 degrees on Sunday in Daytona, which is the good news. Drivers should be comfortable while the rain pours down on their car. At the start of the race, there is only an 18 percent chance of rain with 20 MPH winds. Again, doesn't seem all that safe but what do I know.
There is a 70 percent of thunderstorms starting at 3pm ET. That number increases to a near guarantee starting at 4pm ET. I hope y'all enjoy watching rain, because we're about to get a lot of it while I try to enjoy this sport.