De'Aaron Fox joins Victor Wembanyama on the shelf as Spurs downfall continues

The San Antonio Spurs will have to finish the season without their All-Star point guard.

The team announced yesterday that De'Aaron Fox would miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season to undergo surgery to repair an extensor tendon on his left pinky.

ESPN's Shams Charania further revealed that Fox suffered the injury during training camp in October and played most of the season without getting surgery.

Fox suffered the tendon injury during training camp in October and played through the ailment all season. For the Spurs and Fox, the decision to undergo surgery now was made to expedite the healing process and gain offseason chemistry with the roster based on recovery. https://t.co/JlalhjEUyH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 13, 2025

It's a big blow for a Spurs team that is still finding its rhythm with Fox in the lineup.

At the NBA trade deadline, San Antonio acquired the star guard in a blockbuster three-way trade with the Sacramento Kings. The idea was to pair Fox with Wembanyama, creating a dynamic duo that would help elevate the Spurs into champion contenders for years.

However, Wembanyama was also ruled out for the rest of the season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder last month, further stalling their development.

Fox has continued to be impressive throughout the season, averaging 23.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game on 46.3 percent shooting from the field. Since arriving in San Antonio, he has averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 17 games.

At 27-37 with 18 games remaining, the Spurs are further away from a postseason berth, which made it the perfect time for the for Fox and Wembanyama to spend the offseason healing along with building chemistry for next season.

Fox, who started the season in Sacramento, now faces the challenge of recovering while the Spurs look ahead to next year. This ended up being a step back, but the Spurs could be a team to look out for next season with a healthy De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama.