De'Vondre Campbell refuses to apologize for quitting on 49ers in shocking rant

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell turned himself into one of the heels of the 2024 NFL season, when he straight-up declined to play when called upon during the San Francisco 49ers' Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in mid-December. On the surface, at least, it was inexcusable, a player who responded to a decrease in playing time by quitting on his team when they needed him. And Campbell was excoriated accordingly in the days that followed, while the Niners banished him from the building while refusing to let him sign elsewhere for the remainder of the year.
You'd think that, more than two months later, cooler heads would have prevailed, and Campbell would be willing to at least reconsider how he handled things in the heat of the moment. Instead, the he's chosen ... the exact opposite course of action.
De'Vondre Campbell defends quitting on 49ers: 'I’m rich and never have to work another day of my life'
Not only does Campbell not think he did anything wrong in this whole saga, but he continues to insist that he was actually the victim here. In a profanity-laced tirade on X on Friday, the linebacker made clear that, at least in his opinion, the full truth has yet to be known, heavily implying that the 49ers are burying what actually happened.
He then ratcheted up the rhetoric even more, posting that "I'm rich and never have to work another day in my life" while adding that he only came to San Francisco after head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch begged him to do so after his release by the Green Bay Packers.
Maybe that's true; maybe San Francisco really did make promises to Campbell to get him to sign with the Niners, promises that they then reneged on. But "begging" a player to sign in no way obligates a team to give that player all the playing time he thinks he deserves, especially considering how injury-ravaged San Francisco was down the stretch this past season. And it definitely doesn't excuse Campbell handling the situation in the way that he did, dressing and standing on the sideline only to refuse to play when his number was called. Even if he has a leg to stand on here, "two wrongs don't make a right" is an adage that comes to mind, and bragging about how little he has to work for the rest of his life sure won't help resuscitate his career.