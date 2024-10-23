DeAndre Hopkins trade was even more of a steal than Chiefs fans thought
The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off the heist of the season. Like, how did the Chiefs manage to get DeAndre Hopkins for next to nothing? On top of that, the Tennessee Titans agreed to pay nearly half of Hopkins’ salary.
Not only was it a cheap acquisition, just to sweeten the deal, the Chiefs don’t even have to pay all of Hopkins’ salary for the year, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
I graded the Titans with a B- for at least getting something from Hopkins before the offseason. That now drops to a C-. They got a conditional fourth-round pick and still have him on the books.
Not to mention, the Chiefs have to make the Super Bowl again, which is far from a guarantee in a strong AFC. The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are formidable opponents. Baltimore in particular has gotten stronger every week, and Lamar Jackson has played at an MVP level. If the Ravens can run the football – an actually stick to their gameplan this time around against Kansas City – they will not be an easy out come playoff time.
While a loss in the postseason would be tough for the Chiefs to swallow, it would also limit the draft capital the Chiefs give up for Hopkins.
Chiefs make rest of NFL look foolish with Hopkins trade
The Chiefs already embarrassed quite a few teams acquiring Hopkins on Wednesday morning in a deal with the Tennessee Titans, getting him for a conditional mid-draft pick. After finding out they don’t even have to pay his full contract makes it even worse.
But the fact that you couldn’t even pull off this trade in Madden should frustrate the rest of the league. The Chiefs made it look easy how they moved swiftly getting the former pro bowl receiver.
If other teams knew how easy it would have been to get Hopkins would they have called still? Guess it doesn’t matter now that the deal’s done. The Chiefs adding Hopkins almost doesn’t seem fair. And truthfully, the rest of the league will have themselves to blame if he bolsters a depleted passing game with his arrival.