Deebo Samuel sounds more heartbroken than vindictive in message to 49ers after trade

The San Francisco 49ers traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders on Saturday in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Samuel had just one year left on his deal, and another renewal was unlikely. The six-year veteran requested a trade after the season, and 49ers general manager John Lynch obliged.

The 49ers selected Samuel in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he quickly became one of the team’s top offensive weapons. Alongside running back Christian McCaffrey, Samuel served as a dynamic playmaker who could run the ball as effectively as he caught it.

Samuel was named a first-team All-Pro after he totaled 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns in 2021. That performance was followed by months of contract disputes, which resulted in a three-year, $71.5 million extension. The Niners would ultimately regret that deal, as they’re now stuck with approximately $31.5 million in dead money.

Deebo Samuel shared a heartfelt message for Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch

Despite his tumultuous relationship with the team over the past six years, Samuel isn’t harboring any ill will towards his former team. Samuel shared a brief farewell to Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan in a social media post on Monday.

“[The] 49ers know where I stand with them and it’s nothing but love,” Samuel posted. “Love John and Kyle to death no bad blood no way shape or form. They know I’m more than appreciative of everything they done for me as a player and a man nothing but love.”

Samuel was considered to be one of the league’s top receivers after the 2021 season, but he never returned to form after his contract extension and hit a low point this past season. The 2024 campaign was a difficult season for the entire team, but Samuel’s struggles were particularly noticeable. The 28-year-old struggled to find his footing even after Aiyuk suffered a season-ending injury. He finished with just 806 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns in 15 games.

In many ways, the writing was on the wall nearly a year ago, when the Niners inked contract extensions with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings. Along with selecting wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Samuel suddenly became more expendable.

Samuel finished the 2024 season with strong performances, but he was held under 25 receiving yards in seven games throughout the year. He recorded just 44.7 receiving yards per game, the lowest mark of his career. Meanwhile, Jennings led the team’s wide receivers with 975 yards and six touchdowns.

While Samuel will have a chance to resurrect his career on an explosive Commanders offense, the Niners will hope Pearsall can develop into a consistent starter.