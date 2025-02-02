Defense wins championships: Are Mavs still contenders with Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving duo?
By Quinn Everts
If you're going to trade your 25 year-old, franchise-changing, future first-ballot Hall of Fame guard who brought you to the NBA Finals a year prior... you should at least get a pretty good return, right?
Well... yes! (I would advise against ever doing something like that, but apparently I didn't warn the Mavericks quickly enough, as they just traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers) but Anthony Davis is a pretty good return regardless!
Mavs GM Nico Harrison said that "defense wins championships" to ESPN, which is a tenet I won't argue with... but Luka Doncic could also help win championships, right?
Mavs defense gets a big boost, but it's not enough
Now, with Davis anchoring the Mavs defense, Dallas has the potential to be a top-five defense. They're currently No. 12 in defensive rating, and Davis single-handedly raises the ceiling.
However... they also don't have Luka Doncic anymore! This is not a championship team anymore. Kyrie Irving is great. Anthony Davis is great. The role players on this team — PJ Washington, Quentin Grimes, Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson, etc. — are very talented!
But the engine of this team, one of the best offensive players we've ever seen in the league... is gone! That's a loss which is truly impossible to fill, no matter how spectacular AD is on the defensive end.